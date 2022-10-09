Oscar Isaac Teases Moon Knight's Return in the MCU

Outside its animated efforts, Marvel Studios has yet to hand out many second-season orders. To date, Loki is the lone live-action series from the outfit to get a confirmed sophomore outing, which is now well into principal photography. Despite a viral TikTok video earlier this year starring Oscar Isaac and Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab that fueled renewal speculation, the fan-favorite series has yet to be confirmed for a second season.

Still, Isaac himself says fans haven't seen the last of the moon-powered vigilante. At New York Comic-Con this weekend, the Star Wars alumnus confirmed the character will return in some shape, way, or form. "All I can say is that it's not the last we've heard of the system that is Moon Knight," Isaac said during his spotlight panel.

When we spoke with Diab earlier this year, the filmmaker said if he got to helm a second season, he'd want to start it by diving deep into the Jake Lockley identity introduced in the first season's closing moments.

"First of all, I want to tell you that I'm kept in the dark as you. I know nothing about what's going to happen. And I'm not just saying that I'm not pulling a Toby McGuire on you," the filmmaker told us at the time.

"If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me," Diab added. "But I love that the small things that we put all through the episode made people, every episode, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake. But I think it, he was introduced in the right time at the very end, knowing that con should still have a hold on them."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

