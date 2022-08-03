Moon Knight Director and Oscar Isaac Might Have Just Revealed Season 2 Plans

To date, Marvel Studios has only given a single live-action show on Disney+ a second season with Tom Hiddleston's Loki, which is now shooting principal photography. As fans await word on other programs from Hawkeye to Ms. Marvel, a new TikTok making the rounds online has prompted speculation from Moon Knight fans due to those included in the clip.

As a teen TikToker wanders aloud whether there will ever be a Moon Knight Season 2, the camera pans over to Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab, who plays coy before series lead Oscar Isaac appears and asks viewers, "What else would we be doing in Cairo?"

When we spoke with Diab earlier this year, the filmmaker told us he wasn't sure if the show would get a second season.

"First of all, I want to tell you that I'm kept in the dark as you. I know nothing about what's going to happen. And I'm not just saying that I'm not pulling a Toby McGuire on you," the filmmaker told us at the time.

He then went on to add if it did get a second season, Jake Lockley would be the one getting much of the screen time early on.

"If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me," Diab added. "But I love that the small things that we put all through the episode made people, every episode, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake. But I think it, he was introduced in the right time at the very end, knowing that con should still have a hold on them."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+."

