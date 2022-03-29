Moon Knight Streaming Tonight Trailer Released by Disney+

Marvel’s Moon Knight event series begins streaming on Disney+ tonight, and as a reminder to fans/signal flare to mainstream viewers, Marvel Studios has released a new trailer! The post for the trailer reads, “Welcome the Knight. Get ready for the series premiere of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight an Original series streaming tonight, only on @DisneyPlus”. It includes a nice sizzle reel of Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant (or is it Marc Spector?) as he tries to navigate the mystery of his own mind, and discover how it is he became “Fist” of the moon god, Konshu.

Welcome the Knight. Get ready for the series premiere of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight an Original series streaming tonight, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/adfAuce7ME — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 29, 2022

Moon Knight‘s Rotten Tomatoes score has the series sitting at a nice “Fresh” rating of 74% as we approach premiere day. In our ComicBook.com official review of Moon Knight, critic Adam Bernhardt called the series nothing less than one of Marvel’s “strongest” offerings yet – on film or TV:

Moon Knight is a massive show, packed to the brim with excellent character moments. It does an excellent job of introducing the title character to the masses, and clips along at a brisk pace (even though it has some of Disney+’s longest run times). Isaac is a perfect addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he handles the role with extreme care. If jumping in cold, few would know this series is even part of the interconnected Marvel Studios world, save for the house’s iconic intro being played before every episode. Moon Knight doesn’t rely on the connective tissues every other Disney+ Marvel project has to date. In turn, the creatives are allowed to make the show be the best it can be. Fans hoping for a darker series get what they want here, and it’s earnestly one of Marvel’s strongest outings yet — considering both film and television.

Simply put, it’s something you won’t want to miss out on — you can guarantee that.

On the latest episode of our ComicBook Nation podcast, the crew had nothing but unanimous praise for Moon Knight. Co-host Jim Viscardi is one of the biggest Moon Knight die-hards around and had a front-row seat at the show’s premiere in Hollywood. Jim had the following reaction to share with Marvel fans:

The first episode of #MoonKnight is everything I want in this show. It’s everything we love about what the MCU can do, but goes way beyond it and positions it as one of the most unique shows/properties that we’ve seen. Isaac is great and Konshu is FANTASTIC.

Moon Knight will begin streaming on Disney+ tonight.