Mr. Robot Fans Are Freaking Out Over Series Finale

Last night, the critically-acclaimed television series Mr. Robot came to an end. The series debuted in 2015 and ran for four seasons. It was created by Sam Esmail and starred Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a hacker who works in cybersecurity while struggling with depression and social anxiety. He’s recruited by the hacker known as Mr. Robot, played by Christian Slater, to join the “hacktivist” group fsociety as they attempt to wipe out all debt records.

The series has earned numerous accolades. It won the Golden Globe for Best Television Drama Series, received a Peabody Award, and was nominated for six Emmy Awards in 2016, including a Best Lead Actor nom for Rami Malek and an Outstanding Drama Series nomination.

Now the series has brought its story to a close and fans are losing it. Keep reading to see some of their reactions.

What did you think about Mr. Robot? How do you feel about the finale? Let us know in the comments.

Give Her an Emmy

i love it more than anything

best show ever

that’s how you end a show

10/10 Masterpiece

By far one of the best shows

It all comes full circle

Gonna Miss you

Sereis is a masterpiece.

That is how you do it

