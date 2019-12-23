Mr. Robot Fans Are Freaking Out Over Series Finale

Last night, the critically-acclaimed television series Mr. Robot came to an end. The series debuted in 2015 and ran for four seasons. It was created by Sam Esmail and starred Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a hacker who works in cybersecurity while struggling with depression and social anxiety. He’s recruited by the hacker known as Mr. Robot, played by Christian Slater, to join the “hacktivist” group fsociety as they attempt to wipe out all debt records.

The series has earned numerous accolades. It won the Golden Globe for Best Television Drama Series, received a Peabody Award, and was nominated for six Emmy Awards in 2016, including a Best Lead Actor nom for Rami Malek and an Outstanding Drama Series nomination.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now the series has brought its story to a close and fans are losing it. Keep reading to see some of their reactions.

What did you think about Mr. Robot? How do you feel about the finale? Let us know in the comments.

Give Her an Emmy

GIVE CARLY CHAIKIN HER DAMN EMMY #MrRobot pic.twitter.com/OGYB1xfrhf — Ben Wyatt (@patrickfivestar) December 23, 2019

i love it more than anything

I LOVE THIS SHOW MORE THAN ANYTHING #MrRobot pic.twitter.com/aKroQl23Yy — kati | goodbye, friend (@elliotsda3m0ns) December 23, 2019

best show ever

This right here is the most beautiful and the absolute best TV show ever created. It didn’t have any unnecessary filler episodes or plots or just overstaying it’s welcome or anything like that. A complete and clear start, middle and end. Damn what a show. #MrRobot #mrrobotfinale pic.twitter.com/tDdyWQ01ex — Ronit Desai (@Gyandu_04) December 23, 2019

that’s how you end a show

and that… was #mrrobot. and that’s how you end a fucking show pic.twitter.com/igNh086Zn8 — Bal (@baljot) December 23, 2019

10/10 Masterpiece

10/10 #MrRobot is the greatest tv show ever. I’m so glad to have invested my time in this masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/oPJQMJXlCZ — future boyfriend (@fanaharmani) December 23, 2019

By far one of the best shows

#MrRobot is by far….. BY FAR one of the best BEST shows that has existed!! Fantastic cinematography, amazing acting, beautiful music, and fantastic storytelling. One of the most underrated shows that deserves more support then ever before! Sam Esmail and Rami Malek. Thanks you! pic.twitter.com/gk8wROQl0a — Jessey Silva (@Mad_SwamiEBK) December 23, 2019

It all comes full circle

this was one of my favorite shots from the first season and now it all comes full circle #MrRobot pic.twitter.com/KZRp78NTTf — ‧⌁giselle⌁‧ (@rosyixing) December 23, 2019

Gonna Miss you

Sereis is a masterpiece.

That is how you do it