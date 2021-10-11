MrBeast Pledges to Recreate Squid Game in Viral TikTok

YouTuber and new age philanthropist MrBeast is setting up to host one of his biggest challenges yet. If the creator’s latest TikTok video gets 10 million likes, the YouTube sensation says he’ll recreate Netflix’s Squid Game in real life — without all the murdering, of course. Best known for crafting elaborate challenges to put participants through in order to receive insane amounts of money, MrBeast shared the pre-challenge Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, the video itself has 4.3 million likes and is gaining a little more than one million likes an hour.

As for Squid Game itself, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos said late last month the Korean-language series is on its way to becoming Netflix’s most-watched series ever released. Despite all that, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk doesn’t yet have plans for a second season of the thriller.

“I don’t have well developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2,” the filmmaker previously told Variety about the possibilities of a follow-up season. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

“I freely admit that I’ve had great inspiration from Japanese comics and animation over the years,” Hwang added. “When I started, I was in financial straits myself and spent much time in cafes reading comics including ‘Battle Royale’ and ‘Liar Game.’ I came to wonder how I’d feel if I took part in the games myself. But I found the games too complex, and for my own work focused instead on using kids’ games.”

Netflix’s synopsis for the series can be found below.

“A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

