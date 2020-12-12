Ms. Marvel Actor Teases Arrival of Inhumans

✖

As we continue to learn more about Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, it's slowly becoming more evident the Inhumans will have a larger role than originally thought. Though Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) herself is an Inhuman by definition, little's been publicly discussed about the group of beings. That, combined with the fact Marvel Television aired an Inhumans series just a few years ago, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were unsure of how Marvel Studios who handle the situation. Now, one of the show's actors is teasing the arrival of Inhumans and Terrigen to the Marvel Cinematic Universe; or, at the very least, is under the assumption he's playing an Inhuman in the Disney+ show.

Friday, Rish Shah shared a batch of images to his Instagram page confirming his role as Kamran in Ms. Marvel. Fans of the Inhumans comics title will recognize the name as one of the Marvel library's "Nuhumans," Inhumans created as a result of the Terrigen Bomb in the age of Marvel Now. In the comics lore, Kamran is made up of blue energy that he can use to create biokinetic charges.

A pair of Shah's co-stars — Matt Lintz and Yasmeen Fletcher — have both commented on the post. "My guy," Lintz said while Fletcher added "Let's do dissssss."

In a sizzle reel for the series, it was revealed Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan co-creator Sana Amanat is executive producing the Disney+ show. The series was written by Four Weddings and a Funeral scribe Bisha K. Ali, with Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon directing the various episodes of the series.

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat previously told Inquirer. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Ms. Marvel has yet to get a release date from Marvel Studios.

What other Inhumans would you like to see pop up in the series at one point or another? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!