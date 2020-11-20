Ms. Marvel: Disney+ Series Casts Matt Lintz in Key Role

✖

Filming is currently underway on Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series, which is set to finally bring Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel into the live-action realm. The television series definitely already has a lot of hype surrounding it, especially given how beloved the source material of the Ms. Marvel comics have become. With Iman Vellani already cast in the franchise's titular character, fans are eager to see who will be part of the series' supporting cast -- and it looks like we just got our answer. As Murphy's Multiverse recently pointed out, The Walking Dead and The Alienist: Angel of Darkness actor Matt Lintz has been cast in the series, after he was seen alongside Vellani in various set photos today. As some fans have speculated, Lintz appears to be playing the role of Bruno Carrelli, Kamala's best friend.

🚨 Fotos exclusivas de Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) fantasiada de Capitã Marvel no set de "Ms. Marvel". pic.twitter.com/VIu6WBlsGX — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) November 19, 2020

In the comics, Bruno is Kamala's childhood best friend and closest confidant, and one of the first people to know that Kamala is secretly Ms. Marvel. Bruno also has a pretty endearing story in his own right - he's an employee of the Circle Q convenience store that Kamala frequents, and he also has a genius IQ of 170, even getting into a Wakandan technical school later on in the comics.

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. As Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige revealed last year, the goal is for Kamala Khan - as well as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Marc Spector/Moon Knight - to eventually factor into movies as well as their Disney+ shows.

“I feel like she’s the future,” Captain Marvel star Brie Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

The Ms. Marvel solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral's Bisha K. Ali, with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and The Magicians director Meera Menon helming episodes of the series.

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Sana Amanat, one of Kamala's other co-creators, previously told Inquirer. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

