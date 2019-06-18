Elisabeth Moss Wins “Best Performance in a Show” at MTV Movie and TV Awards

“To all my ladies keep up the fight, I stand right along side you!” Congrats #ElisabethMoss on winning Best Performance in a Show #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/XZIAQhhmwD — MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019

The 2019 MTV Movie and TV awards aired tonight, honoring various shows, movies, and entertainers for their achievements over the past year with the “golden popcorn” statue. And when it comes to nominees for Best Performance in a Show, the competition was stiff with actors from some of the most-talked about vying for the honor. However, there can only be one winner — Elisabeth Moss for her role as June Osborne/Offred in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Moss was up against Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) from Game of Thrones, Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) from Jane the Virgin, and Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Moss was on hand to accept the award and took a moment to honor her fellow nominees in her acceptance speech, which you can check out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thank you so much MTV. It’s not only cool to be holding this popcorn, but to be in this category which encompasses all performances on television yet happens to be filled with only badass women,” Moss said.

The Handmaid’s Tale is currently in its third season. At the end of Season 2, June along with her newborn daughter, nearly escape Gilead only for June to decide at the last moment to hand off the child to another woman who is escaping so that she can remain — presumably to save her other daughter, Hannah. This action has seen Moss’ June/Offred have a shift in motivation, something Moss previously told The Hollywood Reporter was about a fight bigger than herself.

“She is staying to fight to save all the children of Gilead,” Moss said. “It’s bigger than her now. It’s bigger than her and Holly and Hannah. It’s all about the sons and especially daughters of Gilead and fighting for their lives. Seeing the Martha network and the commander have opened her eyes. She is no longer alone. She has an army, and she’s going to fight back.”

Moss also made sure to address women everywhere in her MTV Award acceptance speech tonight, invoking the show’s mock Latin phrase “Nolite te bastardes carborundorum.”

“To all my ladies out there, keep up the fight. I stand right alongside you, and don’t let the bastards grind you down.”

Were you surprised by Moss’s win? Let us know in the comments below.