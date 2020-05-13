Muppet Babies Bringing Back Skeeter and Scooter

✖

Justice is finally coming to the Muppet Babies reboot! The new version of the classic '80s cartoon debuted on Disney Juinor back in 2018 and featured the young versions of the beloved Muppets Kermit, Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, and Animal. The show also features Summer, a new penguin friend. However, two very important characters have been missing from the series since it began: Scooter and Skeeter. Fans of the original show have expressed outrage over the twins being left out of the series, but according to Entertainment Weekly, the characters are finally getting their time to shine.

"Now, order has been restored in the playroom: EW has an exclusive first look at the return of Scooter and Skeeter, who'll be making their reboot debut May 22. In this clip from the upcoming episode, Miss Nanny (voiced by Jenny Slate) introduces the babies to their two new bespectacled peers," EW writes. You can check out the clip in the tweet below:

They're Back or should is say she is back! Beloved twin Muppets Skeeter and Scooter visit Miss Nanny's playroom for the first time on Muppet Babies Skeeter was one of the original characters for the 1984 version of Muppet Babies!#MuppetBabies pic.twitter.com/9vXlVCH785 — Walt Disney Television Animation News (@DisneyTVANews) May 13, 2020

While Scooter is a classic Muppet known for stage-managing the group's various shows, his twin sister is actually a rare character within the franchise. Skeeter was first created in the original Muppet Babies "as a female foil to baby Piggy" but is one of the only characters who has never actually been seen as a Muppet in a live-action capacity. In fact, this will mark the character's first on-screen appearance since the original cartoon. You can check out the description for the Muppet Babies reboot below:

"Set in the vibrant playroom of an urban brownstone with an expansive backyard, the Muppet Babies have everything they need at their fingertips to lead them on their fantastical adventures. The backyard alone is home to Kermit’s bouncy 'pond,' Piggy’s dressing room, Summer’s art table, Gonzo’s chicken coop, Fozzie’s stage, and a communal treehouse. In every episode, through a rainbow transition, the Muppet Babies use their imaginations to transport them into a fantasy sequence, each with a distinct style ranging from collage, comic book, and classic cartoons to live-action footage. While spotlighting the zany comedy that the Muppet Babies are known for, each story is also designed to introduce young viewers to the unique problem-solving power of imagination."

Scooter and Skeeter will be making their Muppet Babies debut on May 22nd.

