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Mutant’s The Best of the Boys 3-Disc Vinyl Collection Revealed Ahead of Season 5 Finale [Exclusive]

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The Boys has been one of the most impactful superhero shows on TV over the course of its five-season run, and now fans can experience that journey in a one-of-a-kind three-disc vinyl collection from the amazing team at Mutant. In partnership with Sony Pictures Television and Prime Video, Mutant has revealed a special vinyl collection that not only features the original score but also original songs performed by the cast. You can get all of the exclusive details and your first look at the collection below.

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The Best of the Boys vinyl collection will consist of three discs celebrating the hit series and will feature the original score by Emmy Award-winning composer Christopher Lennertz and Matt Bowen, as well as original songs performed by the cast. Those include songs like Never Truly Vanish by Erin Moriarty, Faster performed by Jessie T. Usher and Aimee Proal, and From a Logical Point of View performed by Jensen Ackles. There are 15 total original songs featured in the collection, and the set also features a stunning cover design by Tobin. You can pre-order the collection at MadeByMutant.com starting on Friday, May 15th, and orders will go live starting at 10 AM PT. You can check out the entire track listing for the Vinyl and CD versions below.

The Music of The Boys Was Was One Of It’s Biggest Strengths

“The greatest joy of The Boys comes from its stranger-than-fiction alternate reality where superheroes exist, but just about everything else about our world remains the same. Because of that, the world of music in The Boys universe, both diegetic and non-diegetic, is so compelling,” says Mo Shafeek, co-founder of Mutant. “What Christopher Lennertz, Matt Bowen, and their incredible collaborators have done for five seasons is worthy of celebration. We at Mutant are honored to bring the musical world of The Boys into the real world.”
 
“This show is f***** up,” says artist Matt Ryan Tobin. ”It has me grossed out and recoiling one second, convulsing with laughter the next, before eventually ripping my heart out and bringing me to tears; and repeat. I can’t think of another show that recklessly toys with your emotions so much, yet so well. The music really pilots all of these emotions, and masterfully so.”

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“We’ve spent five seasons building a musical identity for this show, and the Best of The Boys vinyl is a love letter to that evolution,” says composers Christopher Lennertz and Matt Bowen. “Curating the collection was like watching the entire series again through the music alone — you can hear the score grow up, get darker, get weirder, and find its identity over five seasons. But Season 5 is where all of that paid off. Everything we learned over the life of this show — every instinct, every risk — we poured into this final chapter. The score has never been this big, this emotional, or this relentless, and we think the Season 5 soundtrack captures the most ambitious work we’ve done for the series — the tension is sharper, the emotional swings are bigger, and the music goes to places we never would have attempted in earlier seasons. It’s the most complete and fearless work we’ve done on the show, and we think it’s the score this finale deserved.”
  
“Over the past four seasons, original songs have played an increasingly important part of The Boys’ storytelling, and this final season’s entry might be the pinnacle of that satirical insanity. After the success of ‘Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas,’ we knew we had to go even bigger and better for the plot twist that would set the entire finale into motion. As soon as Daveed Diggs was cast as ‘Oh Father,’ I texted [Eric] Kripke and said that it would be a crime if he didn’t sing on the show. Once Eric and the writers had the concept, I knew Daveed had to write the song with me to embody the authentic voice of this character he had developed. This season’s big original song release, ‘Raise Him Up,’ became the most soulful and audacious anthem of Vought blasphemy that would exceed all of our expectations and finally ‘rise up’ and be worthy to represent the climax of Homelander’s unhinged hubris,” said Lennertz. 

Everything You Get With The Best of the Boys (Vinyl and CD)

The Best of the Boys will come in a three-disc vinyl version and a two-disc CD version, but both versions will get you all of the original songs as well as the score for the series. The Vinyl Collection will also include liner notes from the cast and crew, and you can find the details and the entire track listing for both versions below.

THE BEST OF THE BOYS – Music from the Original Series
Music by Christopher Lennertz and Matt Bowen
Artwork by Matt Ryan Tobin
Liner notes from the Cast and Crew of the hit Prime Video Series
Pressed on 3x 140gm Color Vinyl
$55 – Also available on 2x CD – $20

Vinyl Track List

Disc One – Side A

  1. Never Truly Vanish Performed by Erin Moriarty
  2. Faster Performed by Jessie T. Usher, Aimée Proal
  3. Rock My Kiss Performed by Miles Gaston Villanueva
  4. Dream a Little Dream of Me Performed by Karen Fukuhara
  5. You’ve Got a License to Drive (Me Crazy) Performed by Miles Gaston Villanueva
  6. America’s Son Performed by Laurie Holden
  7. From a Logical Point of View Performed by Jensen Ackles

Disc One – Side B

  1. Rapture Performed by Jensen Ackles
  2. Chimps Don’t Cry Performed by Laurie Holden
  3. Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas Performed by Shoshana Bean, Andrew Rannells, James Monroe Iglehart and Christopher Lennertz
  4. See Something Say Something Performed by Christopher Lennertz, Alex Karukas, and Baraka May
  5. Faster (Gospel Version) Performed by Bryson Camper, Baraka May, David Loucks, Cherise Thomas, Brittany Wallace, Princess Jones, Aja Marie Grant, and Christopher Lennertz
  6. Avenue V  Performed by Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas
  7. Stay Back! Performed by Antony Starr, Christopher Lennertz, and Alex Karukas
  8. Raise Him Up Performed by Daveed Diggs, Christopher Lennertz, Baraka May, Caleb Curry, Kadeem Nichols, Carmen Carter and Alex Karukas

Disc Two – Original Score by Christopher Lennertz and Matt Bowen

Disc Two Side C

  1. Truck Robbery
  2. Homelander and Stillwell*
  3. Boys Arrive*
  4. Hughie Trashes Room*
  5. Hospital Shootout
  6. Break Every Bone
  7. Meeting Blindspot
  8. Homelander in Hallway
  9. Halloween Store
  10. Fake News
  11. Brother and Sister*
  12. The Vial
  13. Shootout

Disc Two Side D

  1. Not Ready
  2. Dawn of the Seven
  3. Termite Fight and Rescue*
  4. Soldier Boy
  5. Home for the Super Abled
  6. Butcher Sold Me*
  7. Soldier Boy vs. Homelander*
  8. This Is About Loyalty
  9. Maeve’s Ultimate Sacrifice*
  10. The Only Way I Could Save You*
  11. Homelander’s Dream

Disc Three – Original Score by Christopher Lennertz and Matt Bowen

Disc Three Side E

  1. I Can Do Anything / Finale
  2. Vought Through the Years
  3. Bat Mitzvah Rock*
  4. Mirror Mirror
  5. Training A-Train
  6. Final Audition
  7. Virus
  8. Ol’ Dealey Plaza
  9. Family Is All You’ve Got
  10. Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite
  11. The Democratic Church of America
  12. Cast Those Demons Out
  13. Soldier Boy Reborn
  14. Meet Quinn
  15. Cowboys and Jesus

Disc Three Side F

  1. Passing the Crown
  2. Kessler
  3. The Speech*
  4. It Has Always Been You
  5. Blood and Bone
  6. The Wreckage
  7. To the Tower
  8. Canary in the Coal Mine
  9. Goodbye

CD Tracklist

Disc One

  1. Truck Robbery
  2.  Homelander and Stillwell
  3. Boys Arrive
  4. Hughie Trashes Room
  5. Hospital Shootout
  6. Never Truly Vanish  Performed by Erin Moriarty
  7. Break Every Bone
  8. Meeting Blindspot
  9. Faster Performed by Jessie T. Usher, Aimée Proal
  10. Homelander in Hallway
  11. Halloween Store
  12. Fake News
  13. Brother and Sister
  14. Not Ready
  15. Rock My Kiss Performed by Miles Gaston Villanueva
  16. Dawn of the Seven
  17. Termite Fight and Rescue
  18. Dream a Little Dream of Me Performed by Karen Fukuhara
  19. Soldier Boy
  20. You’ve Got a License to Drive (Me Crazy) Performed by Miles Gaston Villanueva
  21. The Vial
  22. America’s Son Performed by Laurie Holden
  23. Shootout
  24. From a Logical Point of View Performed by Jensen Ackles
  25. Home for the Super Abled
  26. Butcher Sold Me
  27. Rapture Performed by Jensen Ackles
  28. Soldier Boy vs. Homelander
  29. Chimps Don’t Cry Performed by Laurie Holden
  30. Maeve’s Ultimate Sacrifice
  31. The Only Way I Could Save You
  32. Homelander’s Dream

Disc Two

  1. I Can Do Anything / Finale
  2. I Can Do Anything / Finale
  3. I Can Do Anything / Finale
  4. Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas Performed by Shoshana Bean, Andrew Rannells, James Monroe Iglehart and Christopher Lennertz
  5. Mirror Mirror
  6. Training A-Train
  7. Final Audition
  8. See Something Say Something Performed by Christopher Lennertz, Alex Karukas, and Baraka May
  9. Virus
  10. This Is About Loyalty
  11. Ol’ Dealey Plaza
  12. Family Is All You’ve Got
  13. Avenue V Performed by Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas
  14. Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite
  15. Stay Back! Performed by Antony Starr, Christopher Lennertz, and Alex Karukas
  16. The Democratic Church of America
  17. Cast Those Demons Out
  18. Faster (Gospel Version) Performed by Bryson Camper, Baraka May, David Loucks, Cherise Thomas, Brittany Wallace, Princess Jones, Aja Marie Grant, and Christopher Lennertz
  19. Soldier Boy Reborn
  20. Meet Quinn
  21. Cowboys and Jesus
  22. Raise Him Up Performed by Daveed Diggs, Christopher Lennertz, Baraka May, Caleb Curry, Kadeem Nichols, Carmen Carter and Alex Karukas
  23. Passing the Crown
  24. Kessler
  25. The Speech (Full Version)
  26. It Has Always Been You
  27. Blood and Bone
  28. The Wreckage
  29. To the Tower
  30. Canary in the Coal Mine
  31. Goodbye

You can pre-order The Best of the Boys right here starting this Friday at 10 AM PT.

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