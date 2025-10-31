10 Best Fights in The Boys (So Far)

The Boys does everything it can to differentiate itself from other superhero franchises, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe. For starters, it shines a light on the faults of its Supes, showing how absolute power always corrupts. There’s also the variety of powers in the series. While Homelander might have a more traditional powerset, others are not so lucky. Despite being a member of The Seven, Firecracker can’t do anything but use her fingers to create useless sparks. Her lack of strength is why she turns to a microphone to make an impact. However, she still finds herself throwing hands from time to time.

The one constant of the superhero genre that The Boys can’t ignore is action. Every season, the heavy hitters trade blows and show what they’re really made of. Not every fight in the show is something to write home about, though. Here are the ten best fights in The Boys so far.

10) The Boys & A-Train vs. Black Noir and The Deep

The titular team always finds itself fighting an uphill battle because they don’t have powers. Well, in Season 4, A-Train comes to the rescue when Starlight, Billy Butcher, and Mother’s Milk are ambushed by Black Noir and the Deep. Seeing the Deep get knocked around by a couple of people he’s screwed over before is incredibly cathartic, and the scene also features a minigun bit that’s particularly memorable.

9) Hughie & Butcher vs. Translucent

The fight that starts it all sees Translucent, a member of The Seven, arrive at Hughie Campbell’s workplace and try to kill him. Butcher isn’t going to let a Supe get away with another crime, so he pulls out all the stops to beat his enemy, including hitting him with a car. But what makes this scene really stand out is the way Hughie electrocutes Translucent in an unsavory way, setting the tone for the rest of the series

8) Black Noir vs. Kimiko

Vought isn’t the only company in the world creating Supes, and when The Boys get their hands on Kimiko, Black Noir isn’t going to let it stand. He goes right for the jugular but finds that there’s more to his opponent than meets the eye. Killing her doesn’t even do the trick because the end of this fight reveals Kimiko’s healing factor, which remains one of the show’s most shocking moments.

7) Starlight vs. Firecracker

One-sided fights rarely make a list like this, but when someone gets what’s coming to them, exceptions have to be made. In The Boys Season 4, Firecracker reveals information that Starlight doesn’t want getting out, so the usually reserved member of the titular team lets loose. She jumps Firecracker in front of the entire world and leaves her a bloody mess.

6) Payback vs. the Russians

Since Supes are the dominant force on the planet in The Boys, rarely do they have to worry about regular humans hurting them. That wasn’t always the case. In a flashback in Season 3, an older Supe team, Payback, gets attacked by Russian forces. Soldier Boy does his best Captain America impression by knocking enemies around with his shield. Despite it being a losing effort, Payback still brings the heat in its fight scene.

5) Butcher vs. Black Noir

Black Noir loves to get the jump on people. When Vought sends him after Hughie and Butcher, he thinks he’s about to get another win, but they see him coming and lay a trap. Black Noir falls for it and takes a beating from Butcher. While the Supe eventually turns the tide, the sequence is further proof of Butcher’s resolve and ability to think quickly.

4) Butcher vs. Gunpowder

While trying to gather information about Soldier Boy, Butcher runs into a former member of Payback, Gunpowder, who isn’t in a talking mood. Butcher is done playing around, though, so he confronts his target with Temp V coursing through his veins. Getting to see Butcher finally take control in a fight with a Supe is worth the price of a Prime Video subscription, mainly because he gets to use the heat vision that his rival, Homelander, loves so much.

3) Homelander vs. Everybody

Speaking of Homelander, he gets the kitchen sink thrown at him at the end of Season 3. Soldier Boy and Butcher confront him in Vought Tower, and Queen Maeve joins in as well. There are so many twists and turns during the battle that it’s hard to keep track of who’s on whose side. The only thing that matters is that Homelander lives to fight another day despite having the odds stacked against him.

2) Soldier Boy, Billy & Hughie vs. Homelander

Homelander finds himself in a similar situation earlier in The Boys‘ third season during the Herogasm event. Soldier Boy, Butcher, and Hughie, who also has powers from Temp V, jump Homelander and nearly take him out for good. It’s rare to see so many characters put it all on the line in one moment, and it really feels for a second like the show is about to kill a couple of main characters. There’s not much else one can ask for from a superhero fight.

1) Queen Maeve, Kimiko & Starlight vs. Stormfront

Queen Maeve, Kimiko, and Starlight beating the crap out of Stormfront is excellent because it’s a long time coming. Stormfront spends the entire second season pushing her Nazi agenda, and by the finale, everyone has had enough. What sets it apart from the competition is that it’s a direct parody of a scene from Avengers: Endgame. The Boys never takes itself too seriously, even when it’s time for the most significant conflict of the season.

The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.

