Nancy Drew Season 2 Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for the second season of Nancy Drew, the adaptation of the long-running kids' detective series starring Kennedy McMann. Per the synopsis, the story will pick up in Autumn 2019 (in spite of not airing until 2021), representing Nancy's gap year before college. She will continue her sleuthing ways, although some of it will be while working for her father, in spite of the strain on their relationship that comes out of the show's first season in which we found out some pretty dark truths about ol' Carson Drew.

The show is going to be more self-contained in the second season, apparently. Don't count out the idea of an over-arching story that ties some of those stand-alone stories together, though.

You can check out the synopsis below.

Season two of NANCY DREW follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy’s ex and George’s boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith). Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy’s gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself through forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice between her two fathers. NANCY DREW is a production of CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau (“The Magicians”), Melinda Hsu Taylor (“The Gifted,” “The Vampire Diaries”), Josh Schwartz (“Gossip Girl,” “Dynasty,” “Runaways”), Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl,” “Dynasty,” “Runaways”) and Lis Rowinski (“Dynasty,” “Runaways”).

Nancy Drew will return in January 2021, airing on Wednesday nights after Riverdale on The CW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.