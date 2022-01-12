National Treasure Disney+ Series Adds Five New Cast Members

The cast of Disney’s National Treasure TV series is growing significantly as the start of production approaches. A new era of National Treasure is heading to Disney+ in the near future, with the popular film franchise being given the TV treatment, along with a new story for another generation. With the series set to begin filming early this year, Disney is finally putting the core cast together, finding the folks that will surround star Lisette Alexis.

According to Deadline, Disney has added five series regulars to the National Treasure cast. Lyndon Smith (Parenthood), Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors), Jake Austin Walker (12 Mighty Orphans), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), and Jordan Rodrigues (Light as a Feather) have all joined Alexis in National Treasure, and each of the new actors has a substantial part to play.

Smith is playing FBI Agent Ross, an operative searching for redemption after a terrible mistake nearly ended her career. Reed takes on the role of Tasha, a social media personality, tech genius, and very close high school friend of Jess (Alexis). Rodrigues stars as Ethan, Jess’ best friend, who has a hard time breaking the rules. Cipriano plays Oren, a class clown who knows a thing or two about conspiracy theories. Walker is set to play Liam, a struggling musician who comes from a long line of treasure hunters.

Jess, the lead character in the series, is a DREAMer who knows that there is more to her family than she’s been told. She has been described as a “brilliant ad resourceful mind” who loves a good mystery and has a “natural talent for solving puzzles.” As she starts uncovering secrets about her parents and other members of her family, she discovers ties to a long-hidden treasure.

Jerry Bruckheimer is returning to executive produce the National Treasure TV series after producing the two Nicolas Cage films for Disney. He’s joined by original director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberly. The two Wibberlys will be writing the pilot episode of the TV series with Rick Muirragui. Mira Nair is set to direct the debut.

Benjamin Franklin Gates, the character played by Cage in both National Treasure films, won’t be starring in the TV series. That said, the show is described as an “extension” of the films, alluding to the fact that they all exist within the same world. That means that, while Benjamin isn’t a substantial character on the show, he could have some influence over the characters. Benjamin’s story will eventually continue in the third National Treasure feature film, which is still in development at Disney.

