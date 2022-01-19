NBC Cancels Popular Game Show After 4 Seasons

NBC has decided to cancel Ellen’s Game of Games starring host Ellen DeGeneres after four seasons. DeGeneres is also winding down her self-titled talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which comes to an end after 19 seasons. The last new episode of Ellen’s Game of Games aired in May 2021. A reason wasn’t given for the cancellation of Ellen’s Game of Games, though she has recently come under fire for fostering a toxic work environment. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the ratings for Game of Games decreased this past season, most notably when it moved to Sunday nights.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told THR after the news of her talk show ending broke.

“Although all good things must come to an end, you still have hope that truly great things never will,” Warner Bros.’ unscripted TV president Mike Darnell said regarding The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He added that the series was “an absolute phenomenon,” along with presenting itself “as the premier destination for both superstars and incredible heartfelt human-interest stories.”

A BuzzFeed news report detailed the toxic workplace some current and former staffers alleged. DeGeneres responded to the criticism by removing executives and issuing a personal apology at the start of the show’s 18th season. “I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected,” DeGeneres said.

The description of Ellen’s Game of Games can be found below:

“Ellen’s Game of Games includes supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from DeGeneres’ award-winning daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as well as some designed especially for the primetime show. Contestants must maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown – all in a quest to win a big cash prize.

Every episode features DeGeneres’ irrepressible personality along with an impressive roster of games, including familiar favorites ‘Blindfolded Musical Chairs’ and ‘You Bet Your Wife’ as well as some exciting new additions for this season, ‘Name Dropper,’ ‘Burst of Knowledge’ and ‘If I Could Turn Back Slime.’ The high-pressure moments and surprises always keep the audience laughing and guessing until the end.

Contestants play different games over four rounds and the winner of each round advances to play ‘Know or Go.’ The winner of ‘Know or Go’ gets the chance to play an epic game of the show’s newly formatted final round, ‘Hotter Hands,’ during which they have 60 seconds to correctly answer as many questions as possible by selecting between two images.”