NBC Drama Las Vegas Headed to Peacock

Another fan-favorite drama is headed to streaming. According to Deadline, NBC's Las Vegas — which debuted in 2003, before the era of streaming — is headed to Peacock beginning on December 29th. The series stars James Caan and Josh Duhamel and was not only Caan's first major television series role, but Duhamel's transitional role from daytime television to primetime as the actor had previously portrayed Leo du Pres on the daytime soap opera All My Children.

Created by Gary Scott Thompson, Las Vegas debuted on September 22, 2003, and ran for five seasons on NBC, airing its finale on February 15, 2008. The series centered on a team of people working for the fictional Las Vegas Strip hotel the Montecito with the team dealing with a variety of issues. Caan played Ed Deline, an ex-CIA officer who was now the president of operations for the Montecito while Duhamel played Danny McCoy, a former Marine who was not only Ed's protege, but eventually becomes the hotel's new president. The series also starred Nikki Cox, James Lesure, Vanessa Marcel, Molly Simms, Marsha Thomason, and Tom Selleck in later seasons.

Las Vegas Is the Latest Pre-Streaming Series to Head Online

Las Vegas is just the latest fan-favorite pre-streaming drama to make its way online. Earlier this year, USA Network's Suits found major success when it hit Netflix with its success even prompting discussion of a revival of the series.

"I've mentioned to Aaron that — in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff — that I'm expecting a call at some point," series executive producer Glen Klein said previously. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

More Series From the 2000s Are Getting a New Life

Suits finding popularity on Netflix and potentially getting a revival and Las Vegas finding a streaming home on Peacock aren't the only series finding new life in the streaming age. Matt Bomer, who starred in USA Network's White Collar from 2009 to 2014 recently said that there has been "legitimate talk" about bringing a revival of the series to life.'

"There has been talk," Bomer said. "It's actually very legitimate talk, it's in conversation … a lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we'll see what happens."

Bomer and series creator Jeff Eastin previously discussed the possibility of bringing White Collar back during a charity reunion three years ago.

"There is nothing I would want than to be on a set with this group of people again," Bomer said at the time. "There are real conversations happening. There seems to be a lot of excitement about it."

All five seasons of Las Vegas arrive on Peacock on December 29th.

Are you excited that Las Vegas is finally coming to streaming? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!