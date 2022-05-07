Saved by the Bell Season 3 Plans Teased by Star After Peacock Cancellation

✖





Saved by the Bell Season 3's plans were teased by the series boss after Peacock decided to cancel the show. On Twitter, Tracey Wigfield talked about how one of the favorite couples on the show would have gotten together in Season 3. A fan asked about Mitchell Hoog's Mac and Haskiri Velazquez's Daisy. The writer replied, "They would have gotten together and it would have been so cute! Thanks for watching the show. x" So, there would have been some resolution for the percolating romance that had some hints in Season 2. But, now there is just the promise of what could have been. Not too long ago, the GLAAD Media Awards had honored the revival. Critics have also been very receptive to Saved by the Bell and a lot of them have held the reboot up as one of the best examples of the form in recent years. Bayside High will have to wait until someone else decides to revisit those sunny days.

"We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans," Peacock's spokesperson wrote in a statement. "Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield's superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show's legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We're grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time."

they would have gotten together and it would have been so cute! Thanks for watching the show. x — Tracey Wigfield (@TraceyWigfield) May 6, 2022

"Mario [Lopez] and Elizabeth [Berkley] could not have been more welcoming, more kind, more genuine," Darden previously said to ComicBook.com in an exclusive 2020 interview. "And you know, they've been through it before. They've been through the ups and downs. They've been through the ringer, they understand what it's like to be in the show with such history. So they were just trying to guide us in the best way possible and contributing advice here or there. And just letting us know, like, 'Listen, I know this is going to be a rough ride. Something that you guys might not necessarily be used to, but we're here for you and we support you.' And they really poured into each and every one of us individually."

