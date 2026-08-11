Avatar: Seven Havens Reveals Close New Look at Its Next Avatar Ahead of Her Debut

Avatar: Seven Havens is a brand new sequel TV series now in the works with Avatar Studios, and it has revealed a close new look at the next Avatar taking over from Korra after The Legend of Korra. With the successful streaming launch of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender this Summer, Avatar Studios is already looking ahead to their next major franchise release coming later this Fall. And this is a brand new series set long after the events of both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

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Avatar: Seven Havens will be introducing fans to a young new Avatar named Pavi, an Earthbender who becomes the Avatar following Korra’s time. It’s been teased that not only does she exist in a post-apocalyptic world that’s been seemingly destroyed by Korra, but also that she has a twin that she had been separated from for a long time. Now the two of them are getting a closer look with some new art to celebrate the launch of its landing page on Paramount+. Check it out in action below.

Avatar: Seven Havens Teases Its New Avatar

Courtesy of Paramount+

There is still much to be revealed about the new Avatar at the center of the new sequel series, and Avatar: Seven Havens is already setting things up to be a much different kind of show than the ones before. Pavi is teased to be a twin who is an Earthbender with the powers of the Avatar, but it’s yet to be revealed what the Avatar’s power looks like following Korra’s tenure in the position. It’s going to have a much different visual style to go alongside the new era of the show too, and all of it is building towards making it just a much different experience overall.

It’s teased that Pavi and her twin are going to be exploring this destroyed world in search of answers, and they’ll be hunted by both human and spirit enemies in the process. We had seen during The Legend of Korra that the world of Spirits can be a dangerous place, and that’s probably going to be even more true after the connection to the Avatar had been severed in Korra’s time. This new Avatar is going to have a lot of questions about what it really means to be in this role, and might not be able to figure it out completely.

When Does Avatar: Seven Havens Come Out?

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Avatar: Seven Havens will be officially making its debut with Paramount+ on October 9th, and will be running for 26 episodes in total. The series is separated into Book 1 (with 13 episodes) and Book 2 (with the other 13 episodes), but there is a worry that it’s going to launch all 26 episodes of the series with the streaming service at once. It’s yet to be confirmed whether or not this is going to be the case for the sequel series’ launch, so we’ll likely find out more as we get closer to that October date.

Avatar Studios has been working on multiple projects for the last few years since original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko first teamed up with Paramount and Nickelodeon, and the two of them have teased that they are also working on a new TV series that has yet to be announced. If both Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender and Avatar: Seven Havens succeed with Paramount+, there’s a chance that we could see even more from Avatar Studios in the future.