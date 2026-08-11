Robot Chicken Drops Sneak Peek for New Adult Swim Crossover – Watch Now

Robot Chicken is coming back this month with a new special bringing all of Adult Swim’s classic shows together for a big crossover, and a new sneak peek has revealed an early look at what to expect. Adult Swim is gearing up for its 25th anniversary celebration as part of Cartoon Network, and it’s really going all out for the occasion. The biggest of which is a brand new special with Robot Chicken where they are going to be highlighting all of the unique shows within their massive library.

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With Adult Swim celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and Cartoon Network celebrating its 35th anniversary next year, Robot Chicken has announced it’s coming back with two major specials to honor both of these huge milestones. The first of which is a new crossover for Adult Swim’s fan favorites that brings all of these characters to a cruise ship for what’s likely going to be nothing but shenanigans. Check out the new preview clip released by Adult Swim below.

When Does Robot Chicken’s Adult Swim Crossover Come Out?

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Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, August 30th and then will be made available for streaming with HBO Max the next day. It’s a brand new crossover bringing together not only the animated shows from the adult late night block’s library, but many of the live-action shows as well. Many of the original voice actors for these characters have been teased to return, and this newest preview highlights the likes of long lost franchises like Moral Orel, China, IL, Xavier Renegade Angel and more that don’t get a lot of attention anymore.

It’s looking like this special is going to make lots of deep cuts too. Because while it has fan favorites like Joe Pera involved, there are also references to not as popular franchises like Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil. Seeing Moral Orel getting such a big moment here too is fun to see because not only is it a fellow stop-motion animated franchise, but it was cancelled just as it was really finding an audience that’s only gotten bigger in the years since. It’s one of those shows that’s a perfect fit for a revival sometime in the future too with even its original creator trying to bring it back.

What’s Next for Robot Chicken?

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This isn’t all to come for Robot Chicken either. While the main TV series has come to an end and likely won’t ever be back for full seasons in the future, the creators behind it all have revealed that they are more likely going to continue with new specials like this. Not only having a special for Warner Bros. Discovery’s various channels in the last couple of years, but they have a new crossover special for Cartoon Network’s own 35th anniversary now in the works as well.

A release date has yet to be announced for Robot Chicken’s Cartoon Network crossover special as of the time of this writing, but it’s currently slated to release sometime in 2027 to go alongside Cartoon Network’s 35th anniversary. Much like this Adult Swim crossover, the special is going to feature many of Cartoon Network’s classics reuniting for some kind of shenanigans packed adventure. That’s likely going to be far from the end of Robot Chicken‘s specials either so catch up with it all with HBO Max.