Netflix and David Fincher Reportedly Having Talks to Continue Mindhunter

As has been the case with a number of Netflix series, David Fincher's Mindhunter had a passionate following over the course of its two seasons, but the volume of its audience failed to live up to the critical acclaim, putting the third season on indefinite hold, though a new rumor claims that Fincher has resumed talks with Netflix to move forward with a new season. With Fincher developing the Oscar-nominated Mank for the streaming service, the partnership between the filmmaker and Netflix is clearly as strong as ever, with any sort of talks about such a possibility likely being dependent upon Fincher's own schedule.

Small Screen notes that one of their sources revealed to the outlet that "conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season." The source added "it’s still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project."

As any fan of Fincher knows, his commitments to projects often involve him overseeing every detail of a production, resulting in an immensely time-consuming experience that could run for years. In addition to being a time-consuming endeavor, the cinematic quality of the series also made it an expensive production, with its low viewership numbers making it hard to justify what the series cost.

One of Fincher's last official updates about the series came last November, in which he pointed towards production costs as a stumbling block.

“I don’t know if it makes sense to continue,” Fincher shared with Variety. “It was an expensive show. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost.”

Initially, Fincher had tapped a new filmmaker to helm Season 2 of the series, but when scripts for the series fell short of Fincher's expectations, he took a more hands-on role in the endeavor. Given the grisly and gruesome subject matter of chronicling serial killers, immersing himself in this disturbing darkness also took an emotional toll on Fincher.

“I certainly needed some time away,” Fincher pointed out. “We had all hands on deck to finish [Season 2] and we didn’t have a ton of scripts and a ton of outlines and a bible standing by for Season 3. I’ll admit I was a little bit like, ‘I don’t know that I’m ready to spend another two years in the crawl space.'”

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Netflix's Mindhunter.

