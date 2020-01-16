Fans Are Not Happy Netflix’s Mindunter Season 3 Is on Indefinite Hold

Fans of Netflix‘s slow-burn FBI drama Mindhunter were hit with major and upsetting news on Wednesday when it was announced that the popular series’ third season had been placed on indefinite hold and, more than that, the series’ cast had been released from their contracts due to what essentially comes down to scheduling issues with series executive producer David Fincher.

As was reported by TV Line, Fincher’s busy schedule working on other projects for Netflix, including the film Mank and the second season of Love, Death, and Robots, led to a delay in a season three of Mindhunter and ultimately the release of Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv from their contracts, a move that will allow the actors to pursue other work.

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots,” Netflix said in a statement. “He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

As one might imagine, this news did not go over well with Mindhunter fans As it is, fans of the series already had a lengthy wait between the first and second seasons of the popular series. Mindhunter originally debuted in October 2017 and was renewed just one month later. However, the second season didn’t debut on Netflix until August 2019 – nearly two years later. When a report last fall indicated that there would indeed be a delay for season three because of Fincher’s other commitments, it was hoped that a third season of the series would follow the same gap of time and thus, arrive sometime in 2021. Now, it appears that that is not the case and while Mindhunter has not officially been cancelled, the future does not look particularly bright.

Mindhunter is based on the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker and follows the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling at the law enforcement institution with Holden Ford (Groff) and Bill Tench (McCallany) along with psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) interviewing serial killers in an attempt to understand how they think, and thus, solve ongoing cases with the knowledge. The series’ second season, which debuted last August, focused on the Atlanta child murders of 1979-81. Wayne Williams was ultimately convicted and sentence to life in prison for the killing of two adult men but was never tried for any of the child murders though he was suspected in being involved in 23 of them. The season also featured Ed Kemper, who was a primary component of the show’s first season as well as Charles Manson and David Berkowitz as killers the unit was studying.

The first two seasons of Mindhunter are now streaming on Netflix.

