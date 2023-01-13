Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series

Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!

"Hello friends, I have held onto this news for a while now, hoping that we could reverse it, change it, make something good out of it. But sadly I don't think that's possible right now. It's with a heavy heart that I tell you Dead End is over," Steele began. "Obviously we never wanted this to be the case. In fact, we did a writers room for Season 3. We have scripts and designs and outlines ready to go. It was always the plan to give these characters the proper ending they deserve. But sadly, the powers that be don't want any more."

sad news



(full text in the thread) pic.twitter.com/XdXrf6uUmI — hamish steele! (@hamishsteele) January 13, 2023

"Honestly we were lucky to make it through everything happening in the last few years. And I want to emphasize my gratitude to Netflix for commissioning the show and for giving us the freedom to tell this story," they continued. "We made history together and I couldn't be prouder of those twenty episodes and every single member of our crew. I want to give a huge thank you to the fans. Your art, cosplay, fic, reactions, TikToks and every interaction with me has been a delight."

Are We Going To See More Cancellations?

"I've been so anxious to post this news thinking about you lot. I hope you'll be ok. So… a sad day. But I believe we will finish this story some day, some how. For now, I am working hard on the third and final DeadEndia book which I hope offers some closure," Steele said. "And I continue to pitch shows with the same heart as Dead End. But until then, I hope Barney, Norma, Pugsley, Courtney and the whole Phoenix Parks crew will continue to give you comfort in times of darkness. -Hamish"

In an interview with The Daily Beast, another Netflix showrunner, First Kill's Felicia D. Henderson thinks a lack of marketing could have something to do with all these cancellations. "The art for the initial marketing was beautiful," she observed. "I think I expected that to be the beginning and that the other equally compelling and important elements of the show – monsters vs. monster hunters, the battle between two powerful matriarchs, etc. – would eventually be promoted, and that didn't happen."

Are you sad about Dead End: Paranormal Park? Let us know down in the comments!