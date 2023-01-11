Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Animated Series Despite Season 2 Plans

Netflix has unfortunately added yet another major series to its ever growing list of cancellations, but this time it's a big surprise as this animated series was actually renewed for Season 2 and that's no longer happening! There have been a number of notable cancellations from Netflix in the last year as the streaming service has not only wiped out a bunch of shows after a single season, but now it's starting a worrying trend where they are now going back on their offers to renew a series for more. Unfortunately, that's the case for Inside Job.

Inside Job series creator Shion Takeuchi took to Twitter to deliver the bad news to fans and confirmed that the series will not be moving forward with Season 2. Part 2 of the first season released last year and left things on a major cliffhanger where Reagan was about to take on the biggest challenge of her career yet, and unfortunately Takeuchi confirmed that Netflix has cancelled Season 2 of the series despite how much ground there still was left to cover.

Why Was Inside Job Cancelled?

"I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job," Takeuchi noted in a message to fans of the series on Twitter. "Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all."

"To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride," Takeuchi's statement continued. "Even though I'm sad, it helps to know that there's people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me." Unfortunately, Inside Job's series won't be able to finish off that cliffhanger that teased a much larger story to come, but if you wanted to see the first season you can still find it streaming with Netflix.

How do you feel about Netflix cancelling Inside Job after one season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!