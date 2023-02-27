Chris Rock isn't the only comedian going live on Netflix. The streamer announced Monday that live before and after shows will bookend Rock's comedy history-making global streaming event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the new special streaming live on Netflix March 4th. Featuring live commentary from fellow comedians and special messages from some of Rock's celebrity friends, the star-studded pre-show and post-show lineup includes Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, David Spade, Dana Carvey, Ice-T, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Matthew McConaughey, Sir Paul McCartney, Arsenio Hall, and more.

Before Rock takes the stage live from Baltimore, Maryland, for the first-ever Netflix live-streamed global event, subscribers can tune into Netflix Is a Joke Presents: The Show Before the Show pre-show on Saturday, March 4th, at 6:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. ET. The pre-show streams live from The World Famous Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip, hosted by Ronny Chieng with Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Deon Cole, and more.

In the half-hour pre-show, the comedians will count down to Rock's historic special with appearances by Seinfeld, Hart, Sykes, and more. After Rock makes history as the first artist to perform a comedy special live on Netflix at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, David Spade and Dana Carvey host The Show After the Show post-show with special guests Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, JB Smoove, Arsenio Hall, and more from the Comedy Store.

"March 4 will be a hilarious evening, with an incredible set from Chris Rock — one of the greatest stand-ups of all-time — and contributions from an amazing lineup of special guests," said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. "Our goal is to deliver the best stand-up comedy to our members and this live streaming event further reinforces all the ways we continue to invest in the genre."

How to Watch Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Live on Netflix

· 6:20pm PT/9:20pm ET on Saturday, March 4th: A "Watch Live" red play button will be available for members. If members click on the "Watch Live'' button prior to the official start, they will be taken to a waiting room until the pre-show starts.

· 6:30pm PT/9:30pm ET: The Show Before the Show begins, hosted by Ronny Chieng.

· 7pm PT/10pm ET: Chris Rock: Selective Outrage begins.

· Members will be able to rewind, pause and jump to Live.

· If members join late, they can opt to "Play from the Beginning" or start watching from where the Live currently is.

· If members pop out of the Live event, the title will remain under the "Continue Watching" row.

Can I Watch the Chris Rock Netflix Special If I Miss It Live?



Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will be available for streaming on Netflix following the live event, but The Show Before the Show and The Show After the Show will only be available live March 4th on Netflix.