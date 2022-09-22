Netflix's Dahmer Series is #1 TV Show But Some Viewers Say It's Making Them Sick
This week saw Netflix debut its latest series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Having previously released a docu-series telling his story, the streamer has now released a serialized drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story featuring fan-favorite actor Evan Peters in the title role. All ten episodes of the series are now available to watch and though it's only been available for a day the show is already the #1 series on Netflix. Subscribers are already enthralled with the series and Peters' depiction, but many of them are finding its gruesome detail too much to handle, even reveling that it's making them sick. See what people are saying below.
Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.
Also starring Emmy winner Niecy Nash (Getting On) as Glenda Cleveland, a vigilant neighbor fighting for justice, Dahmer asks the question: How did he evade arrest for so long? The cast includes Richard Jenkins (Olive Kitteridge), Molly Ringwald (The Breakfast Club), Michael Learned (The Waltons), Penelope Ann Miller (Carlito's Way), and Dyllón Burnside (Pose). Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, all episodes of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are now streaming on Netflix.
Feeling sick to my stomach
the Dahmer series on Netflix really has me feeling sick to my stomach fr and im barely on episode 3…— マギーラモス (@_tsukuy0mi) September 22, 2022
Messed up
This dahmer documentary on netflix is actually messed up cause wtf....— muna (@just_buks) September 22, 2022
Disturbing and sad
I’ve seen all the documentaries and another movie about Jeffrey Dahmer but this Netflix series has to be the most disturbing and sad of them all. The police as well totally let the victims and their families down.— Courtney 🦋 (@lillchowmein) September 22, 2022
What a sick sick motherf**ker
Jeffrey fucking Dahmer by the way. What a sick sick motherfucker. Watching this Netflix series like 👀 the details from his murders are VILE— Shannon ✨🧡 (@shannxon_) September 22, 2022
horrific
that Dahmer series on Netflix is .. horrific. simple— سمية (@SuSanari6) September 22, 2022
sick to my stomach
this jeffery dahmer shit on netflix has me so sick to my stomach— 𝑐𝑎𝑌𝑚 🧚🏽♀️ (@caymbrea_jenae) September 22, 2022
so disturbing
The new Dahmer series is so disturbing, I’ve read alot about Jeffrey but seeing it portrayed through a Netflix series just makes it uncomfortable 💀— Lauren 🌜 (@lauren97__) September 22, 2022
proper chills
Nah this Dahmer series on Netflix is something different. It's giving me proper chills.— Casey-Amber (@ItsCaseyAmber) September 22, 2022
stomach in KNOTS
This Jeff Dahmer series on Netflix got my stomach in KNOTS. Wtf 😫— ky (@incognitoho) September 22, 2022
Please check on Evan Peters
Someone please check on Evan Peters mental after this Dahmer series on Netflix. Cause wtf lol— Coochie Queen (@Muva_B) September 22, 2022