Netflix's Dahmer Series is #1 TV Show But Some Viewers Say It's Making Them Sick

This week saw Netflix debut its latest series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Having previously released a docu-series telling his story, the streamer has now released a serialized drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story featuring fan-favorite actor Evan Peters in the title role. All ten episodes of the series are now available to watch and though it's only been available for a day the show is already the #1 series on Netflix. Subscribers are already enthralled with the series and Peters' depiction, but many of them are finding its gruesome detail too much to handle, even reveling that it's making them sick. See what people are saying below.

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

Also starring Emmy winner Niecy Nash (Getting On) as Glenda Cleveland, a vigilant neighbor fighting for justice, Dahmer asks the question: How did he evade arrest for so long? The cast includes Richard Jenkins (Olive Kitteridge), Molly Ringwald (The Breakfast Club), Michael Learned (The Waltons), Penelope Ann Miller (Carlito's Way), and Dyllón Burnside (Pose). Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, all episodes of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are now streaming on Netflix.