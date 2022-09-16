Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a biopic series about the notorious cannibal/serial killer who operated from 1978 and 1991 in the American midwest, where he was known as the "Milwaukee Cannibal" or "Milwaukee Monster." In Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story the infamous miller will be played by American Horror Story and X-Men movies actor Evan Peters, and this Monster trailer is the first showcase we have of Evan Peters' as Jeffrey Dahmer. Take a look for yourself!

The trailer for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a boiling tea kettle experience to view. Peter's Dahmer is presented as a creepy loner, but as the trailer unfolds, it quickly becomes clear that Jeffrey Dahmer is what the title implies: a monster in human flesh.

At the same time, the trailer for Monster establishes that the series is more than just a standard boiler plate biopic. While not shying away from Jeffrey Dahmer's horrific acts at all, the film also seems to show the complicated psyche the killer had. Dahmer's killing and cannibalism was inextricably twisted up with his feelings of loneliness, and isolation as a homosexual man with a clear deviancies (like dead animals). The film will exam Dahmer's childhood as well as his time as a killer – more interestingly is the "conflict" at the center of the film, between Dahmer and his neighbor Glenda Cleveland, played by Reno 911! star Niecy Nash.

The trailer makes Glenda out to be the one who eventually cracks the case about Jeffrey Dahmer's terrible killings – which isn't quite the account we got from history. In reality, Dahmer was captured in July of 1991 on a night where he tried to seduce and murder a man named Tracy Edwards. Dahmer got Edwards into his apartment, and began the usual ritual of drugging and seducing his victims, but Edwards managed to appeal to the killer's ego and vanity, convincing Dahmer he would be a will participant. Edwards eventually escaped and made contact with police, who came back to the scene and promptly arrested Dahmer.

Of course, Monster is a dramatized series, so historical liberties being taken is nothing new. Jeffrey Dahmer has somehow become an icon since his murder in prison in 1994. There have been TV shows, movies, books, and documentaries or specials that have been made about Dahmer – including a 2002 movie that starred Jeremy Renner. Of course, with American Horror Story Ryan Murphy has crowned himself a major TV icon, and this series will definitely help re-introduce Dahmer and his story to the new generation,

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will stream on Netflix.