Netflix Announces Elvis Presley Animated Series Agent King From Priscilla Presley

Netflix just announced one of its most surprising original series ever in the form of a new animated series starring Elvis Presley. That’s right, the streaming giant is working on a new adult animated series titled Agent King, and it comes from Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, who are partnering with Authentic Brands Group, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Television to develop the show. As the name suggests, the show will have Elvis inducted into a secret government spy program, where he will battle dark forces all the while still being the King of Rock and Roll during the day (via Variety).

The announcement was made this week since this week is also Elvis Week, where Graceland celebrates Elvis’ legacy of music and films. It also comes on the 42nd anniversary of Elvis’ death, but its Elvis life, specifically his childhood, that inspired the series.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” said Priscilla Presley. “My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

Agent King will have Mike Arnold as showrunner, writer, and co-executive producer, while Fletcher Moules will be supervising director and co-executive producer. Also co-executive producing are Marc Rosen and Corey Salter, with Priscilla Presley, John Eddie, and Jamie Salter also on board as executive producers.

Jerry Schilling will act as a consultant as will John Varvatos, who will be designing all of Elvis’ suits and wardrobe for the series. You can check out the official description of the show from Netflix below.

“Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll.”

Agent King doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

