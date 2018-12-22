Netflix Named the Associated Press Entertainer of the Year

With the end of 2018 just around the corner we’re seeing a lot of “best of” lists and other rankings sorting out the entertainment offerings from the year that stand out as the best of the best. And when it comes to the entertainer of the year, according to the Associated Press that distinction goes to not an actor or musician, but to Netflix.

The Associated Press announced the streaming giant as its top entertainer choice for the year on Friday, beating out other candidates including Donald Glover, Ariana Grande, Bradley Cooper and Michelle Obama, among others. Netflix joins previous winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adele, Jennifer Lawrence and others in holding the annual honor, which is voted on by members of the news cooperative.

While it might seem a little unusual for a service rather than an individual person or group to be named Entertainer of the Year, there’s no denying that Netflix has been a driving force in entertainment this year. The service has not only continued to develop and release new, original programming for its streaming service, but it’s also swooped in and become the home for several cancelled network shows, such as the fan-favorite Lucifer. Netflix has also made major inroads into movies as well with the documentary Icarus being awarded the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature — the first feature-film Oscar for a project distributed by Netflix.

“There’s been so much amazing entertainment this year, and we’re proud of the part we’ve played and humbled by this recognition from the AP,” Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in response to the honor. “We are thrilled to be working with the best creators who have helped us entertain the world with shows, films, and specials from Hollywood, Mumbai, Madrid, Seoul, Berlin, and everywhere in between.”

However, even with Netflix dominating 2018 that doesn’t mean they can rest on their laurels in 2019. The service will certainly face serious competition from Amazon, Hulu, Apple, and Disney in the coming year. Fans have already seen a little bit of the impact of that competition as well when it comes to the Marvel’s Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. The three shows were cancelled by Netflix earlier this year, and it’s not impossible that those shows may find a new home on the upcoming Disney+ service.

“They are very high-quality shows,” Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international division told The Hollywood Reporter. “We haven’t yet discussed that, but I would say that’s a possibility.”

Even with competitive challenges, though, Netflix is already looking ahead to next year.

“At Netflix, we’re always working to give our members great choice and a better entertainment experience, and we’re excited about what’s in store for 2019,” Sarandos said.

What do you think about Netflix being named the Associated Press’ Entertainer of the Year? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

