Finn and Jake Return With Deep Cut Characters in New Trailer for Cartoon Network Revival

No one could have predicted when Adventure Time debuted back in 2010 on Cartoon Network that this offbeat and silly cartoon would become a full-fledged franchise, but the bones of what would get it there were present from the start (deep cut fans will know that they were there three years prior with Pendleton Ward’s original pilot). Not only did it have an eccentric cast of unique characters and a distinct sense of humor, but it also had heart at the core of it all, found in the friendship of Jake the Dog and Finn the Human. The latest expansion of the franchise puts those two characters back at the forefront, though, and the footage should delight fans of the classic episodes.

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Adventure Time: Side Quests has distinguished itself from the other spinoff shows of the original Adventure Time by not only focusing on Finn and Jake again, but winding the clock back and telling stories about younger versions of the characters. The first trailer for the new batch of episodes has been released, bringing Adventure Time: Side Quests back to the fold, and with it some fan-favorite characters that only have a handful of appearances in the series, like Banana Man, who you can find in the footage. Season 2 of Adventure Time: Side Quests streams on Disney+ and Hulu next week on October 2.

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Adventure Time: Side Quests marks the latest expansion of this animated franchise not only in terms of just adding another spin-off but in visuals. The series not only takes place in a different place in the franchise timeline but has an art style that looks more like a painting, or even a modern video game, rather than the classic animation of Adventure Time itself.

“There’s so many stories that can be told in the Land of Ooo, and that’s just the best thing,” Jake the Dog voice actor John DiMaggio previously told ComicBook. “It opens up an opportunity for us to just tell all sorts of great stories with all sorts of great characters in the Land of Ooo, which is one of the most fantastical places to be and to exist. It’s exciting. I just love it. I would love some more.”

After ten seasons of the original Adventure Time, Side Quests marks the third spinoff series after Adventure Time: Distant Lands and the Fionna and Cake series. It’s also far from the end of the series too, with both a Bubblegum and Marceline series in the works alongside a preschool-focused show called Heyo BMO.