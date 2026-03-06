Netflix Finally Has an Answer to Heated Rivalry With a New TV Series From the Same Creator

One of last year’s most talked about hits actually happened in the closing weeks of 2025, as fans couldn’t stop discussing HBO Max’s hit Hockey romance series Heated Rivalry over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The series, which is based on Rachel Reid’s original novel, has already been greenlit for a second season, but now Netflix finally has its answer for Heated Rivalry thanks to the show’s creator, and it’s based on a compelling novel as well.

THR has revealed that Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney has partnered up with Netflix on a new series titled Alexander, which will focus on the relationship between the ancient ruler Alexander the Great and his tutor, Aristotle. The series is based on Annabel Lyon’s novel The Golden Mean, which was released in 2009, and Netflix has already given the show a straight-to-series order.

Tierney will be writing, executive producing, and directing Alexander alongside executive producer Brendan Brady, and Brady is also part of the team that crafted Heated Rivalry. Also executive producing are Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films.

This is a dream come true for Tierney, as he has loved the book for quite some time. “I fell in love with Annabel Lyon’s book The Golden Mean years ago and have been dreaming of telling this story ever since,” Tierney said in a statement. “Brendan and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Aggregate and Netflix to bring this insanely compelling world to life.”

Alexander is described as a high-stakes drama, and it will revolve heavily around the evolving relationship and dynamic between Alexander and the world’s greatest mind, Aristotle. Aristotle comes to Macedonia to tutor Alexander, and after their first meeting, the real work for Alexander begins. Aristotle and Alexander have no clue how much their actions will shape the empire, or how their actions will come to change history.

Added Jinny Howe, head of U.S. and Canada scripted series at Netflix, “Jacob Tierney is one of the most exciting, in-demand creative voices working today, and we are thrilled to work with him on Alexander. We were immediately captivated by his vision for adapting Annabel Lyon’s acclaimed novel. This series reimagines the classic power struggle between mentor and protégé with a raw, modern energy that feels both epic and incredibly intimate. This high-stakes drama is poised to deeply resonate with our global audience, and we look forward to bringing it to life with the deftly talented Jason Bateman and the Aggregate Films team.”

Alexander holds all sorts of potential, given the main character and his complicated relationship with those around him. Throw in all the politics and matters of the heart that the show looks to cover, and you’ve got yourself a major new hit for Netflix with massive potential.

There’s no date for Alexander, but Heated Rivalry will release its second season sometime in 2027. Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max.

