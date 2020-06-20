Floor Is Lava: Netflix Honors Late Producer Tim Sullivan

Netflix’s Floor is Lava, a game show, took a second to honor producer Tim Sullivan at the end of the debut episode. The 42-year-old had worked with Disney and Magical Elves in the past. Before his death in May, he helped the Netflix program get off the ground. His other credits include Top Chef, Last Comic Standing, and Project Runway. Sullivan ended up forming his own production company called Gang of Wolves with Sony Pictures. Floor is Lava is one of the producer’s final credits and it seems to be a hit with audiences that are discovering the wacky hijinks for themselves. Sullivan’s hard work has made yet another show that people really like a lot.

The producer was born on February 23, 1977, and raised in Montclair according to The Montclair Local. He graduated the local high school in 1995 and would later attend the University of Vermont before receiving an English degree. Sullivan would move to The City of Angels in 2001 and his career took shape from there. He’s been working on developing shows with the likes of Core Media, Fullscreen, Good Bye Productions, and Zodiac.

Sullivan is survived by his wife Claire and their son Rory. Also, his parents Paul and Betsy Sullivan, his sister Laura Murphy along with nieces and nephews. The family wrote out a statement on their GoFundMe:

“Tim passed peacefully in the early evening of May 18th, surrounded by family and friends,” the statement reads. “He battled tremendously hard, enduring months of therapies to treat the disease and its complications. Tim’s wicked wit, deliciously dark sense of humor, playful nature, and intelligence will be remembered by all who had the good fortune to meet him. The legacy of his spirit will live on through Claire and Rory, and all that he knew well.”

The statement continues, “The generosity displayed on this GoFundMe has been overwhelming to the family, and a bright spot in an otherwise somber moment in time. While we had hoped this fund would go to support more advanced treatment, this fund will now go to supporting Claire and Rory as they begin their life without Tim.”

His family is asking that donations be directed to their GoFundme or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

They describe their mission statement below:

The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation’s (CCF) mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those affected by cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). Founded in 2006, in Salt Lake City, UT, by a family who lost a loved one to cholangiocarcinoma, CCF has grown to become the leading global resource in research, education, and public awareness.

Our prayers go out to the Sullivan family in this difficult time.

