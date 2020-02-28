Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This Cast Reveals Which X-Men They Want to Play

I Am Not Okay With This is taking Netflix by storm and Comicbook.com sat down with the cast to learn who they would choose to be as X-Men. For those who don’t know, the show is a graphic novel adaptation as well, so the world of comic books isn’t quite as far of a leap as it may seem. Chris Killian asked Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, and Richard Ellis their thoughts on this question and the results were actually pretty surprising. The actors and actresses seemed to be a little bit taken off guard as they have grown up without the first couple of X-Men films being a big focus as they mention First Class by name, but the response to everything else is mixed.

CK: Okay, so last question, and since I’m from comicbook.com, I sort of have to ask this, but um, now that you’ve had a taste of superpowers and you’ve had a little up-close interaction with it. Let’s say Disney reboots the X-Men into the MCU, what characters would you guys be most interested in playing?

Lillie and Oleff got things started with a pointed exchange of not knowing who to suggest for each other, but then things got narrowed down.

“I don’t know. I’m, you know, I’ve never been too big on the X-Men movies, unfortunately,” Lillie began, and everyone couldn’t believe it. “I know, you can crucify me now. Like Jean Grey-esque, is kind of like. The element, that you know, you know, kind of what Sydney’s going through.”

When Killian mentions the prospect of the two playing Cyclops and Jean Grey, Oleff was totally down. “Cyclops. I could play Cyclops. Yeah, absolutely,” he exclaimed. After that there was some teasing about not liking the X-Men movies, “I mean you could have until you admitted you don’t like the X-Men movies but, now, now it’s too late!”

Oleo would go on to clarify, “I didn’t, no, I never said, I never said I didn’t like them, I said I haven’t seen all of them. I followed, First meh, First Class. Like I’ve seen the First Class, onwards, except for the newest one. but, Logan was really good.”

Things would be just as interesting on the other side with Bryant and Ellis. It turns out the young actor has had this idea in his head for a while now.

“Wolverine. That would be so fun. I used to, this is embarrassing, I was Wolverine at least twice for Halloween when I was a kid. And I would tape big knives,” he began before his co-star joked about pens in the fingers too. “Exactly. I remember when the first one came out, that was so ahead of its time with the CGI. I thought it was the most fascinating thing. That’s a clear winner for me.”

For Bryant, it comes down to Storm or Mystique, “I was gonna say Mystique, but… Storm is awesome. Storm is so cool. Wasn’t that Halle Berry in the first one. Yeah! She was great in that. Just like summoning the clouds.”

Well, if Disney has a younger set of X-Men planned, there are some young actor ready and willing to throw down. I Am Not Okay With This is streaming on Netflix.