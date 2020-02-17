Netflix Releases Trailer for New Superhero Series I Am Not Ok With This

After finding massive success with the first two seasons of The End of the F***ing World, Netflix is diving back into the world of Charles Forsman's graphic novels. The streaming service is premiering the first season of I Am Not Okay With This later this month, and it will deliver a brand new spin on the superhero origin story. IT stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff reunite for the teen dramedy, for which the first trailer was released on Monday morning.

You can check out the trailer for I Am Not Okay With This below! Be warned, there is some NSFW language throughout.

This new series is based on Forsman's graphic novel of the same name, and is also developed by Jonathan Entwistle, who brought The End of the the F***ing World to life on Netflix. Hopefully the same team can capture the magic of their first series again with this new adventure.

Lillis and Oleff star in the series alongside Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, and Richard Ellis. I Am Not Okay With This arrives on Netflix on February 26th. The first season consists of seven 30-minute episodes.

Here's the official synopsis for I Am Not Okay With This:

"I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who's navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel."

Are you looking forward to I Am Not Okay With This? What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!