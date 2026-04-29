Netflix Is About To Lose All Four Seasons of an Unfairly Cancelled 2000s Drama

A four-season mid-2000s drama that was cancelled too soon is scheduled to leave Netflix next month, leaving subscribers with a limited time to stream it. The streamer has dozens of titles on the chopping block in May, with heavy losses expected on the first day of the month as titles like the comedy show Blue Mountain State and the Jaws franchise depart the platform, but the exits don’t stop there. Netflix is set to continue removing titles throughout the month, leading to the loss of an iconic drama exactly two years after it first started streaming on Netflix.

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The ABC Family teen drama Wildfire has a limited shelf life on Netflix. All 51 episodes of the show, perfect for fans of shows like Heartland and Virgin River, are scheduled to exit the platform on May 21st. Wildfire starred Genevieve Cortese as Kristine “Kris” Furillo, a troubled teenager who gets a second chance at life after serving time in a detention center when her talent with horses lands her a job at a family-run ranch. There, she must navigate high-stakes horse racing, complicated romances, and intense family drama. The series debuted on ABC Family in 2005 and ran for just four seasons before it was cancelled in 2008, much to the upset of fans.

ABC Family’s Wildfire Deserved More Seasons

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It’s really a shame that Wildfire didn’t get more seasons, because it was pretty good. The series offered a cozy, drama-filled escape similar to other dramas that now thrive on Netflix. The show’s focus on Kris offered a pretty powerful hook, the series focused on redemption and second chances as Kris rebuilds her life at Raintree Ranch, and the horse aspect was not only a calming, grounding force for Kris but also a realistic look into the high-stakes world of horse racing, jockey life, and training. And if you love high-stakes romantic drama, Wildfire didn’t lack in that department either. The series involved a central, engaging love triangle that defined much of the show’s four-season run and saw Kris frequently going back and forth, navigating high-stakes romantic tension while also pursuing her career as a jockey.

Unfortunately, none of that was enough to keep Wildfire around for very long. ABC Family cancelled the series in 2008 due to inconsistent ratings. Despite a 50% increase in viewership in Season 2, the audience dropped back to Season 1 numbers by Season 3, leading to the show being axed. That decision sparked widespread upset among fans, who launched the now defunct SaveWildfire.com, which involved sending hay, cast iron horseshoes, apples, and carrots to the ABC Family studio in an effort to save the series. Even those attached to the show expressed hope, producer Lester Berman at one point stating, according to TV Series Finale, that they were holding onto some costumes “just in case there’s a miracle.” While that miracle never came, the show remained a binge-worthy rewatch for fans on Netflix.

Where to Stream Wildfire After It Leaves Netflix?

Wildfire is leaving Netflix soon, but it won’t be impossible to watch. The series is also available to stream for free with ads on Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Plex, with online renting and purchasing options also available.

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