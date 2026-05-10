Netflix is Losing All 100 Episodes of NBC’s Hit Drama After 25 Million Views

This cult classic thriller series with 100 episodes is slated to leave Netflix in the coming weeks, leaving fans pretty distraught about where they’ll be able to find it in the future. So if you’re hoping to catch it before it’s gone, you’ve only got until June 7th to tune in. And if that date sounds familiar, it’s because the series debuted on the streamer on June 7th of last year—meaning that it had a tight turnaround of only a year between its acquisition and its removal from the platform.

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Blindspot, which stars Jaimie Alexander and Ashley Johnson, centers on a woman known only as Jane Doe, who is found naked in a duffel bag in Times Square, with her memory erased. Her body is covered in new tattoos she can’t make sense of, and it’s up to Agent Kurt Weller, whose name was inked across her back, and his FBI team to help Jane discover what happened to her. Working together, the group learns that each tattoo is a clue leading to information about Jane’s true identity. And with each clue they follow, Jane realizes that she may not be able to trust the people closest to her.

Blindspot Reminds Us That Television Used to Be Fun

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It’s a show that never took itself too seriously, allowing moments of levity to shine through what was a pretty dark narrative. And while it’s a little cliche and prone to plot dumping at times, it remained thoroughly entertaining the whole way through. “Why watch a show this silly? In part because Alexander is able to make us empathize with Jane’s emotional upheaval while still creating a heroine who is believably feisty and capable,” says critic Robert Bianco. It’s true that audiences really have to suspend their disbelief with this one, but that’s all part of the experience and allows the lighter moments and the action sequences to really shine.

Casual viewers also enjoyed Blindspot despite some narrative shakiness and similarities to other series of the time, such as The Blacklist. One viewer said, “Where it lacks in originality, it actually is able to create a harsh tension via a modern filming style and a great soundtrack too. Characters are given lots of depth, and I think this show was underrated considering the big potential it had.” Overall, Blindspot isn’t the be-all, end-all of mystery thrillers. But that doesn’t mean that it isn’t a thrilling good time, easy enough to get lost in over a weekend of binging.

Will you be catching Blindspot before Netflix boots it from the platform? Let us know your favorite moments from the series in the comments. And don’t forget to check out what’s happening over at the ComicBook forum.