Netflix Is Losing All 4 Seasons of a Beloved Show in Less Than 48 Hours

As the calendar page gets ready to flip to March, Netflix is getting ready to welcome the month with dozens of new arrivals. March 1st alone will see everything from Jurassic World to The Lego Movie arrive on the platform. With less than 48 hours to go until those titles and more drop on the streamer, the clock is also ticking down to a beloved show’s expiration date, giving subscribers less than two days to stream it on Netflix.

All 40 episodes and four seasons of Franklin & Bash are about to leave Netflix. The hit TNT courtroom series, starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer as unconventional lawyers and longtime friends Peter Bash and Elmo “Jared” Franklin, started streaming on Netflix back in September and became an instant streaming hit, climbing onto the streamer’s TV Top 10 list. Just six months later, Franklin & Bash is tagged with a March 1st departure date. Created by Kevin Falls and Bill Chais, the series aired for four seasons between 2011 and 2014 and centered around the titular characters as they brought their audacious, rule-breaking antics to a stuffy corporate law firm in Los Angeles.

What Makes Franklin & Bash So Great?

There’s a reason Franklin & Bash became a streaming hit on Netflix and ranks among the best legal dramas of all time – it’s incredibly good and binge-worthy. The best part of the show is the titular characters, Gosselaar and Meyer bringing a natural, playful charisma that makes their respective characters and the friendship they share irresistible. Their relationship also drives the very thing that sets the show apart from other buttoned-down legal dramas. Franklin & Bash is often described as a “brocedural” with a unique formula that blends typical legal drama antics with a laid-back, frat boy charm as the show focuses on Franklin and Bash’s rebellious and over-the-top antics, like fistfights on courthouse steps and making out with clients, as well as their general witty banter.

Franklin & Bash is also the perfect binge-watch. The series’ case-of-the-week format is familiar and easy and doesn’t require heavy emotional investment from audiences. The banter and genuine friendship between the two leads also makes it easy to tune back in. With four seasons and just 40 episodes, Franklin & Bash is also an incredibly manageable and complete series to watch through quickly.

Where to Stream Franklin & Bash After It Leaves Netflix?

40 episodes may be a lot to tackle within the next 48 hours, but it’s worth fitting in however much you can of Franklin & Bash while you still can. That’s because the series is about to disappear from streaming altogether, with the only options for viewing it being either physical copies or renting or purchasing it online. The series wasn’t included in any of the major streaming services’ March 2026 newsletters, so it seems the show will be unavailable on streaming at least through March, but it’s possible Franklin & Bash could reappear on streaming at a later date.

