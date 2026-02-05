Netflix’s Hit Legal Drama Is Finally Back With All New Episodes (And There’s Good News for Fans)

When it comes to original programming, there isn’t a genre Netflix hasn’t touched. The streaming giant has established an incredibly broad content library bursting at the seams with original movies and TV shows spanning from hit rom-coms to critically acclaimed dramas, comedies, and more. After more than a year of waiting, Netflix’s top legal drama is finally back with new episodes.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. The Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-led series is based on Connelly’s novel series of the same name and centers around an idealistic Los Angeles defense attorney who runs his practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car. All 10 episodes of the new season, which is based on Connelly’s book The Law of Innocence, dropped on Netflix on February 5th, and Season 5 is already confirmed!

The Lincoln Lawyer Is One of Netflix’s Best Shows of the 2020s

Netflix has released no shortage of great shows throughout the 2020s, and there’s no doubt that The Lincoln Lawyer is one of the best. The series, which holds an average 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and an almost equal 86% audience rating, blends complex courtroom drama, including smaller, episodic cases and major season-long cases, with the personal, often messy, life of its protagonist and other characters, making it a highly engaging, binge-worthy show. Garcia-Rulfo delivers a charming yet gritty portrayal of Mickey Haller, and the rest of the supporting cast deliver nuanced performances with characters that bring plenty of wit and emotional depth to the show.

Season 4 doesn’t yet have a critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but early reviews suggest the season is bigger and better. The 10-episode plot focuses on Mickey fighting to prove his innocence as he stands trial for a murder he didn’t commit. Screen Rant’s Dani Kessel Odom described the season as “deeply entertaining with great performances and clear reverence for the book,” and CBR’s Christine Persaud called it a “satisfying ride” that further solidifies the show “as one of Netflix’s best originals” and may even “match the critical reception garnered by Season 3,” which earned a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. That season also charted 1.64 billion viewing minutes in its premiere week, showcasing The Lincoln Lawyer’s massive popularity, but it remains to be seen if season 4 will match that high success.

Will There Be a The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5?

Yes! As already stated, Netflix picked up The Lincoln Lawyer for a fifth season even before Season 4 premiered. It’s unclear when the season will premiere, but the streamer did confirm that Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes and be based on Connelly’s book Resurrection Walk, the seventh book in his The Lincoln Lawyer series. Filming on the season is set to begin in March in Los Angeles, and it’s expected that Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Cobie Smulders will all return for Season 5. Fans will have to wait for any possible new cast additions and other updates.

