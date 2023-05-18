Netflix Reveals Virgin River Season 5 Premiere Date and Season 6 Renewal

Fans of Netflix's hit drama series Virgin River were given both good and bad news about the show this week. During Netflix's upfront presentation on Wednesday, Netflix announced that Virgin River Season 5 won't be arriving for a little while, confirming it will debut in the fall. Fans of the series may not want to wait that long, but the release window was followed by some very exciting news.

Months ahead of Season 5's premiere, Netflix has confirmed that Virgin River has already been renewed for Season 6. The series previously got a two-season renewal after its third season, keeping it alive through Season 5. Fans have wondered about the future heading into this new installment, but that speculation is now over.

The early renewal shouldn't be surprising, given how popular Virgin River has been through its first four seasons on Netflix. The streamer has also been excited about the future of the show for some time.

"I think we definitely see more longevity and growth with the show," Netflix's Head Of Drama, Development Jinny Howe told Deadline last year. "As long as the audience asks for it and shows up – and I think we see with Season 4 that the fandom is very strong and growing in many places as well – it feels like based on what we're seeing with Season 4 and the anticipation for Season 5 that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us."

During that same interview, Howe also addressed what fans may be able to expect from Virgin River Season 5.

"Season 5 is going to continue to stay true to what fans have loved about the show from the beginning; it feels like a community that we all belong to and that we're all a part of, it's very comforting, it gives you hope, and I think all of that is stuff that people can't get enough of these days," she explained. "I think what's going to be interesting is to see this universe continue to grow and expand and to see new characters, other characters return. A lot of that was set up in the Season 4 finale but it's going to be really exciting to see all of that come to a head in Season 5."

Are you excited for the return of Virgin River? Let us know in the comments!