Virgin River Star Debuts Holiday-Themed Season 5 Part 2 Trailer

Virgin River just returned to Netflix with its fifth season this past week, but it won't be long before fans of the hit series get even more new episodes to check out. The fifth season of Virgin River received a 12-episode order, but only 10 episodes were released on the streaming service. The other two will be added later this year and they'll be set during the holidays, acting as a Virgin River Christmas special of sorts.

Those holiday-themed episodes are set to debut on November 30th, and Netflix has now unveiled the first footage from Season 5 Part 2 in the form of a teaser trailer. Lauren Hammersley, who plays Charmaine on the series, shared the new trailer on her Instagram account on Monday. You can check it out below, but there are some spoilers from the recently released episodes on Netflix, so proceed with caution.

In addition to showing the town of Virgin River done up for the holidays, the trailer for Season 5 Part 2 teases a couple of big events and storylines. Charmaine is seen giving birth to her babies, which has been an ongoing storyline for quite a while now. There is also a major tease about the discovery of Mel's father.

Mel recently learned that her biological father was a resident of Virgin River. In the new trailer, she says that she finally found him, to which Preacher replies, "He's still right here in Virgin River." That means the reveal of Mel's father's identity is happening sooner rather than later.

Is Virgin River Returning for Season 6?

There's little concern for the future of Virgin River, as Netflix has already ordered more episodes of the popular series. Earlier this year, Netflix announced that Virgin River had been renewed for Season 6.

"I think we definitely see more longevity and growth with the show," Netflix's Head Of Drama, Development Jinny Howe told Deadline last year. "As long as the audience asks for it and shows up – and I think we see with Season 4 that the fandom is very strong and growing in many places as well – it feels like based on what we're seeing with Season 4 and the anticipation for Season 5 that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us."

