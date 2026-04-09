Netflix Just Added a Schitt’s Creek Star’s New Comedy Show (& You Can Watch the All 8 Episodes Right Now)

A Schitt’s Creek revival isn’t in the works, but fans of the sitcom can now stream one of its stars’ latest comedies on Netflix. Running for six seasons between 2025 and 2020, the heartfelt story of the once-wealthy Rose family evolved from its humble origins as a niche Canadian sitcom into a cultural phenomenon now considered a modern TV classic. Six years later, one of its stars is back with laughs in a new eight-episode Netflix comedy that is guaranteed to provide high-stakes dysfunctional family comedy.

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Fans best know him as David Rose, the pampered adult son of Johnny and Moira Rose, in Schitt’s Creek, but Dan Levy is taking on an all-new role in Netflix’s Big Mistakes. The series, which Levy co-created with Rachel Sennott, premiered on Netflix on April 9th and follows a binge format, with all eight episodes now streaming. The comedic crime thriller stars Levy and Taylor Ortega as two incompetent siblings who are blackmailed into the organized crime underworld after a botched theft intended for their dying grandmother.

Big Mistakes Is a Perfect Schitt’s Creek Follow-up for Dan Levy

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Schitt’s Creek is a tough act to follow, but Big Mistakes is already set to become a must-watch new binge with its chaotic blend of dark comedy and high-stakes crime. The series shares much of the same DNA of Schitt’s Creek, including a focus on an antagonistic yet loyal sibling relationship and family dysfunction, but at the same time has been described as a complete “180-degree turn” from the sitcom. Big Mistakes shifts from the cozy, wholesome sitcom of Schitt’s Creek to a chaotic, fast-paced, and darkly comedic crime thriller that focuses on high-stakes, messy consequences and provides an unhinged look at generational trauma.

It’s still too early to know how well Big Mistakes will perform. The series hasn’t yet jumped into Netflix’s streaming charts, and it doesn’t yet hold critic or audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. So far, early critic reviews have been pretty mixed. Variety described Big Mistakes as a “wild ride,” but said “the cumbersome plot” ultimately “dulls the comedic beats that would otherwise be razor-sharp.” It seems that Big Mistakes is a show that still needs to find its legs, but it has all of the potential to be a cult-favorite in the making, and with just eight, roughly 30-minute episodes in its debut season, it’s a pretty easy show to binge-watch in a single sitting.

Will There Be a Big Mistakes Season 2?

That remains to be seen. As of now, Netflix has not announced a renewal or cancellation decision for Levy’s new show, something that will likely depend on viewership numbers and overall consensus from critics and general viewers. This means that fans probably shouldn’t expect any comment on the show’s future for a bit longer. However, without giving any spoilers, the Season 1 finale did seem to set up a second season.

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