Bullet Train, NCIS & Everything Else Leaving Netflix in June

Several popular movies and shows are exiting Netflix in the near future.

June is almost here and that means it's time for some serious changes to Netflix's lineup. The streaming service revealed its latest monthly newsletter on Wednesday, revealing the complete list of movies and TV shows being added throughout June. Those newsletters also, unfortunately, reveal which titles are leaving Netflix in a given month, and June is no exception.

NCIS is in a strange situation with Netflix. There are currently 15 seasons of the hit crime series on the streaming service. Two more are being added at the end of June. On June 29th, however, the first 11 seasons of the series are leaving Netflix.

The streamer is also set to lose quite a few movies in the coming weeks. Bullet Train, Ready Player One, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Shrek Forever After are all among the movies making their exit.

Here's the full list of titles exiting Netflix in June:

Leaving 6/2/24

Bullet Train

Ready Player One

Leaving 6/9/24

Top Gear: Seasons 27-28

Leaving 6/16/24

The Mule

Leaving 6/23/24

The Invitation

Leaving 6/25/24

Dirty Grandpa

The Imitation Game

Leaving 6/28/24

Meg 2: The Trench

Leaving 6/29/24

NCIS: Seasons 1-11

Leaving 6/30/24

28 Days

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Single Man

Annie

Blended

Colombiana

Fear

Firestarter

Footloose

Godzilla

The Holiday

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Inside Man

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Shrek Forever After

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Coming Soon to Netflix

There are a lot of popular titles exiting Netflix next month, but June will also see quite a few big additions. As always, the first day of the month has the highest number of new titles.

Here's the list of everything hitting Netflix on June 1st:

1917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil's Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FAMILY