Bullet Train, NCIS & Everything Else Leaving Netflix in June
Several popular movies and shows are exiting Netflix in the near future.
June is almost here and that means it's time for some serious changes to Netflix's lineup. The streaming service revealed its latest monthly newsletter on Wednesday, revealing the complete list of movies and TV shows being added throughout June. Those newsletters also, unfortunately, reveal which titles are leaving Netflix in a given month, and June is no exception.
NCIS is in a strange situation with Netflix. There are currently 15 seasons of the hit crime series on the streaming service. Two more are being added at the end of June. On June 29th, however, the first 11 seasons of the series are leaving Netflix.
The streamer is also set to lose quite a few movies in the coming weeks. Bullet Train, Ready Player One, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Shrek Forever After are all among the movies making their exit.
Here's the full list of titles exiting Netflix in June:
Leaving 6/2/24
Bullet Train
Ready Player One
Leaving 6/9/24
Top Gear: Seasons 27-28
Leaving 6/16/24
The Mule
Leaving 6/23/24
The Invitation
Leaving 6/25/24
Dirty Grandpa
The Imitation Game
Leaving 6/28/24
Meg 2: The Trench
Leaving 6/29/24
NCIS: Seasons 1-11
Leaving 6/30/24
28 Days
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Single Man
Annie
Blended
Colombiana
Fear
Firestarter
Footloose
Godzilla
The Holiday
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Inside Man
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Shrek Forever After
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Coming Soon to Netflix
There are a lot of popular titles exiting Netflix next month, but June will also see quite a few big additions. As always, the first day of the month has the highest number of new titles.
Here's the list of everything hitting Netflix on June 1st:
1917
30 for 30: Once Brothers
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Ali
Baby Boy
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Devil's Own
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dune (1984)
Heartland: Season 16
Home
Kicking & Screaming
La La Land
Land of the Lost
The Lego Movie
National Security
On the Basis of Sex
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
S.W.A.T.
Simon
Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation
Tangerine
Two Can Play That Game
Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FAMILY