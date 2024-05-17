The Mole: Netflix Announces Release Date and New Host for Season 2

The Mole is returning to Netflix this summer! After a successful reboot of the popular reality series back in 2022, Netflix is aiming for another popular outing in Round 2. On Thursday, the streaming service announced that The Mole is returning for its second season next month and that it will again be following a weekly release format. There's also a new host set to lead the way this time around.

Netflix revealed that The Mole Season 2 will debut on June 28th. That day will see five entire episodes released at once, allowing fans to watch through half of the 10-episode season over the course of just one week. Seven days later, on July 5th, three more episodes will be release. The final two episodes will drop on July 12th, bringing the season to a close.

In addition to the release date, Netfilx announced a new host for The Mole Season 2. Alex Wagner won't be returning as the face of the reality series and Ari Shapiro will be taking over. Shapiro is the award-winning anchor of NPR's All Things Considered radio show. He also hosts NPR's afternoon podcast Consider This.

You can check out Netflix's official synopsis for The Mole below!

"THE MOLE is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

"The series is based on the Belgian format The Mole (original title De Mol), created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives."

The Mole is executive produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, David Tibballs, Judy Smart, Peter Faherty, and Michiel Devlieger. The trailer for Season 2 of The Mole hasn't been released yet, but it will likely arrive in the next few weeks, given how close the premiere of the new season is. That trailer release will probably also include a rundown of the contestants taking part in the latest game of deception.