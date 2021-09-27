One of Netflix’s fan-favorite series is getting a spinoff. On Monday, the streaming service announced plans for Freeridge, an offshoot series of the beloved YA comedy On My Block. The series, which is named after the fictional Los Angeles neighborhood where On My Block is set, will follow a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse, kicking off a whole new adventure. The series is expected to feature an entirely new cast, but will hail from franchise alums Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Jamie Uyeshiro, and Jamie Dooner. All will be co-creators and executive producers on the new series, with Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Haft set to be co-showrunners. The news comes just days after the release of the trailer for On My Block‘s fourth and final season, which is expected to debut on October 4th.

“Co-creating and running On My Block was and will always be a highlight of my life,” Iungerich said in a statement. “I am so proud to pass the baton to my incredible partners Eddie and Jeremy and the incomparable Jamie Uyeshiro who rocked it in the writers room from day one. There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team.”

“While this chapter is closing for our OG squad this October as they reach the end of High School, we are excited to bring a brand new cast of characters and stories to life in this On My Block spin-off,” Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy, added. “There are so many more stories to tell in Freeridge and we’re grateful to continue this journey with Lauren, Eddie, Jeremy, Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner.”

“Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented,” Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Haft said in a joint statement. ‘As we embark on Freeridge, a more female driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies.”

On My Block is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city. The fourth and final season will find our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.

The fourth and final season of On My Block is set to debut on Monday, October 4th exclusively on Netflix.