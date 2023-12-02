Netflix Releases The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Part 2 of The Crown's sixth and final season, which is set to debut on December 14th on the streamer. The final six episodes of the series will see Princes William and Harry — now a little older and portrayed by Ed McVey and Luther Ford respectively, dealing with the death of their mother — as well as some other major storylines, including the wedding of Princes Charles to Camilla Parker Bowles and the introduction of Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy). As you can see in the trailer below, the season will also focus on Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) as well.

Here's how Netflix describes Part 2: "Still coming to terms with his mother's death, Prince William heads back to Eton amidst an increase in attention from young female fans touched by his plight. The struggle to re-adjust leads to tensions with his family, as they try to support another young heir to find his way in the system and the world. Later, as Prince William takes up his place at St Andrew's University, the omnipresent conflict of life as a public servant continues as he tries to balance the traditional undergraduate rites of passage with the constraints of his position and constant presence of personal protection officers. His perseverance is tested when he develops a crush on one of the most desired students on campus: a woman by the name of Kate Middleton."

"Princess Margaret suffers a stroke and is suddenly forced to reassess her lifestyle. As her health continues to decline, she finds herself slipping back into her memories, back to her secret night out with her sister during the biggest party in history: VE Day 1945. The memories from that evening, and what it taught her about her older sister, comfort her in her final days. With the passing of her sister and her mother, her Golden Jubilee and having approved the marriage between Prince Charles and Camilla, the Queen starts to consider her reign and ultimately her legacy. Approaching her ninth decade, the Queen is forced to dig deep and really examine what is best for the future of the monarchy."

The Crown Has Faced Criticism Over Its Depiction of Princess Diana's Death

The first half of Season 6 of The Crown dealt with the death of Princess Diana and how the series handled the event is something that has drawn some criticism. Dickie Arbiter, who worked for Queen Elizabeth II during the time period portrayed in Season 6 of The Crown, is accusing series creator Peter Morgan of "dramatic license gone bonkers" with Arbiter in particular being critical of scenes in which Diana's death is broken to her sons.

"The sequence of Charles telling his sons of their mother's death was so insensitive, it was so unnecessary," Arbiter said. "The death of their mother is still raw with both of them. The scenes between Charles and his mother, in which he blurted out that she wanted Diana to come back in a Harrods van were absolute nonsense. It just didn't happen like that. Of course, an aircraft was going to be made available [to bring her body home from France]. The Queen was the first one to agree to that."

Arbiter also had comments about other scenes, particularly those regarding preparations for Diana's funeral. The series portrays it as the Queen deciding that Diana's funeral should be public when Arbiter says it was in fact Diana's brother.

"I was in charge and media arrangements for that week," Arbiter said "[Charles] Spencer thought that because Diana was a public figure, because she was very popular and people adored her, that it should be something handled by the royal family to make it a public event rather than a private family event."

What Is The Crown Season 6 About?

The final season of The Crown, which will be divided into two parts, is set to cover the time period between 1997 and some major events, including the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, the premiership of Tony Blaire, and the early relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton. "The final chapter begins November 16th. Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. Seasons 1-5 now streaming, only on Netflix," the streaming site shared with the release of the trailer.

The first four episode of Season 6 of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix.