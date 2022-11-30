New Netflix Star Made Bizarre Prediction Years Before Popular Series Premiere

Jenna Ortega is Wednesday Addams. The Scream star debuted as the Addams Family character earlier this month in a self-titled series on Netflix. Now that Wednesday is setting some pretty major streaming records, the internet is flocking to all things Addams Family. As a result of one of the excursions, a now-viral tweet features a clip from one of Ortega's first acting gigs, one in which she predicted her record-setting role.

The clip in question comes from Disney's Stuck in the Middle, where Ortega's character exclaims, "This is what happens when there's seven kids and you're stuck in the middle. If my family was a week, I'd be Wednesday."

Jenna Ortega is a prophet I guess pic.twitter.com/21D8sUsdFM — Jon Negroni (@JonNegroni) November 29, 2022

What records has Wednesday broken?

Tuesday, it was revealed Wednesday shattered a sizable record previously held by Stranger Things 4. According to Netflix, the Ortega-starring, Tim Burton-directed series is now the most-watched English-language series debut on the platform. Wednesday tallied 341.23 hours watch in its first weekend on the platform, while the latest season of Stranger Things finished its first week with 335 million hours watched.

Is Wednesday getting renewed for a second season?

While Netflix has yet to officially reveal the status of the show, Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar say they have multiple years sketched out should the show be renewed.

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful," the duo said in a chat with Variety. "So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

All eight episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.

What'd you think of the latest Addams Family reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!