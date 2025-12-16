Netflix Thriller Series That Was Supposed To Be Just One Season Gets a Surprising Season 2 Update

Those who have subscribed to Netflix for a longer period of time know that sometimes the streamer cancels shows before they get a chance to complete their story, and sometimes even well-reviewed shows are cut short after 1 season. That’s why it’s a welcome surprise to see a show that was supposed to only be one season possibly expanded to a second season, and one star has addressed their potential return.

The show in question is the hit psychological thriller Wayward, which earned Toni Collette rave reviews as the head of an Academy for troubled teens. In an interview with ScreenRant, Collette was asked about creator Mae Martin’s comments that there could be more story to tell, and if it happens, Collette is 100% on board.

“Hell yeah. We had the best time. Are you kidding? And I love Mae, and we’ve talked about potential storylines, but I thought it had been buried, but maybe there is some hope. I don’t know. I would totally do it,” Collette said.

Wayward Delivered Big Time Views (And Divisive Opinions)

Wayward tells the story of Tall Pines, a town that is also home to an academy for troubled teens. As you might imagine, there’s far more going on at this academy than anyone on the outside believes, and the series follows an investigation from outside the Academy and the attempts of two girls trying to uncover its secrets from within its walls.

The series was a big draw for Netflix when it debuted in September, as it entered the Netflix Global Top 10 in shows with nearly 50 million views. That said, there have been divisive opinions about the series, as a glance at its Rotten Tomatoes score will attest.

The show has a strong critics’ score of 78%, but it also has an audience score of 46%. Fans highlighted the show’s subject matter and strong individual performances, but also pointed to issues with the story development, lack of big moments, and an unsatisfying ending. We’ll have to wait and see if a second season happens, but at least there’s now hope it actually could become a reality.

