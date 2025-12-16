Netflix Is Making a Time Travel Movie Based on Sci-Fi Video Game That Hasn’t Even Released Yet

Netflix is on the precipice of becoming an even bigger player in the Hollywood space thanks to its pending accusation of Warner Bros, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t expanding its already vast catalog in the meantime. Speaking of expanding that catalog, Netflix’s latest project is a science fiction film based on a video game, but it might surprise you to learn that the video game the movie is adapting hasn’t been released yet.

Netflix has now acquired the rights to pitch a feature film based on the video game Kingmakers (via Deadline), which is developed by Redemption Road Games and published by tinyBuild. The twist is that Kingmakers hasn’t actually released yet, as it experienced a delay right before launch. While we are still waiting for more details on the project, we do know that Christopher MacBride is developing the script, and that Netflix utilized its partnership with 21 Laps to work with Story Kitchen and take the rights off the market preemptively.

What Is Kingmakers, And Why Isn’t It Released Already?

Kingmakers is a new third-person action game that has a truly intriguing premise. In Kingmakers, you take the role of an American mercenary who is sent back in time to the 15th century, and the reason why is that a malevolent otherworldly force has changed the timeline, so you need to fix it. In the original timeline of Kingmakers, the rebellion of Owain Glyndŵr (the Prince of Wales) to free Wales from English rule succeeded, and set the world on a path of technological superiority, but that’s not the timeline that’s currently active.

In the game, a malevolent otherworldly force has changed that original timeline, which means that Wales is once again under the control of England and has been set on a continuous path of conflict, which has also set the world up for otherworldly conquest.

Now it’s your job to go back in time and make sure the Prince of Wales succeeds, and to do that, you’ll have all of your modern-day vehicles and weaponry, creating truly chaotic battles as you fight the armies of England. You’re literally reshaping history with every battle, and the game was supposed to launch in Early Access this October, but things did not go according to plan.

The Kingmakers development team released a message to the community before launch that revealed they were delaying the game for an undisclosed amount of time. Obviously, the community wasn’t happy about the delay, but the team cited that due to just how ambitious the game was and their adherence to making the game live up to its potential, they had decided it needed just a bit more time to iron out the issues.

Right now, the Steam page for Kingmakers simply says coming soon, so it’s not known when the game will finally release. That said, the early footage has looked incredibly promising, and the premise would perfectly suit a film adaptation. Hopefully, the game gets a release update soon, because players can’t wait to jump in and start creating some time-traveling chaos.

As for the film, MacBride has worked on projects like The Wolf, Flashback, and Face/Off 2, and is slated to move forward with his new thriller, Echo. 21 Laps is also an executive producer on Stranger Things and will be producing Star Wars: Starfighter. Meanwhile, Story Kitchen is working on adaptations of Tomb Raider, Life Is Strange, Just Cause, and Teddy Ruxpin.

21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Levine, and Story Kitchen’s Dimitri M Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, and Timothy L. Stevenson will produce, while Tiny Build’s Alex Nichiporchik and Jon Carnage will executive produce. Emily Feher will oversee development for 21 Laps, while Elena Sandoval will oversee development for Story Kitchen.

