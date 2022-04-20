Beloved Nickelodeon Series Rising Through Netflix Top 10

While Paramount+ is the go-to home for the majority of past, present, and future Nickelodeon hits, one of the most popular shows in the networks library is making some big waves on Netflix. The Fairly OddParents has become one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved classics over the years, so much so that it has earned a live-action sequel/spinoff series on Paramount+, the same service where every episode of the series is streaming. Recently, however, a couple of seasons made their way to Netflix where they have been thriving.

Tuesday’s edition of Netflix’s daily Top 10 list shows The Fairly OddParents as the seventh-most popular title on the entire service, passing the likes of several big Netflix originals and new arrivals in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are currently just three seasons of The Fairly OddParents available to stream on Netflix, all of which are also on Paramount+. That hasn’t stopped Netflix users from flocking towards them, though. Those three seasons have been enough to make The Fairly OddParents one of the biggest shows on Netflix this week, and potentially for weeks to come.

You can check out a full breakdown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 list below!

1. Anatomy of a Scandal

“Sophie’s privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James unravels when scandalous secrets surface — and he stands accused of a shocking crime.”

2. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

“Get hitched of call it quits? Couples put their love the test – while shacking up with other potential matches – in a provocative reality series.”

3. Bridgerton

“The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”

4. Married at First Sight

“In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet.”

5. Better Call Saul

“This drama series based on a character from Breaking Bad features Bob Odenkirk and was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.”

6. Our Great National Parks

“Narrated by former President Barack Obama, this stunning docuseries shines the spotlight on some of the planet’s most spectacular national parks.”

7. The Fairly OddParents

“Anything’s bound to happen when you’ve got fairy godparents, as 10-year-old Timmy Turner discovers when he wishes for cool parents.”

8. Queen of the South

“Forced to work for a cartel that recently killer her boyfriend, Teresa relies on her street smarts, a loyal friend and a mysterious notebook to survive.”

9. Choose or Die

“Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.”

10. Cleaner

“After years as a detective, Tom runs a business specializing in cleaning up crime scenes, but a new gig at a ritzy house reveals a possible cover-up.”