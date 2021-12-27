Netflix’s Surprising New Sci-Fi Hit Making Waves in the Top 10

A quick look at the Top 10 list on Netflix this week and you’ll see a few titles that aren’t too surprising. Don’t Look Up, The Witcher, and Emily in Paris have all been delivering expectedly dominant performances for the streaming service since their debuts this month. Coming in just behind those titles, however, is a new sci-fi series you may not have heard of, but is quickly making waves with Netflix subscribers in the United States.

The Silent Sea is sci-fi series about explorers trying to retrieve top secret information from an abandoned research facility on the moon, and it has been steadily rising through the Netflix ranks this week. Monday’s edition of the list has the series in the fourth overall spot, just below the three aforementioned hits.

There wasn’t much publicity on Netflix for The Silent Sea ahead of its release, at least here in the US. That’s likely because the series hails from Korea and isn’t an English-language project. However, Korean productions have suddenly found massive audiences on Netflix in every country as of late, thanks in large part to the Squid Game phenomenon. Hellbound, a horror genre series, blew up just after Squid Game started trailing off, and now The Silent Sea is having its own moment in the spotlight.

You can check out a full breakdown of Wednesday’s Top 10 below!

1. Don’t Look Up

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

2. The Witcher

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

3. Emily in Paris

“After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.”

4. The Silent Sea

“During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.”

5. The Unforgivable

“Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.”

6. The Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

7. Daughter From Another Mother

“After realizing their babies were exchanged at birth, two women develop a plan to adjust to their new lives; creating a single – and peculiar – family.”

8. Back to the Outback

“They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold – and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find a home.”

9. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

10. WWII in Color: Road to Victory

“Gripping historical footage and expert commentary give detailed insights into the leading figured and decisive turning points of World War II.”