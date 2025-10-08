Netflix Users Crown New Real-Life Horror Show “Terrifying” & “Absolute Peak”

A new series is terrifying Netflix subscribers just in time for Halloween. The streaming platform has no shortage of scary titles to binge this October, from Mike Flanagan’s horror hit The Haunting of Hill House to the recently added Monster: The Ed Gein Story, which is dominating the streaming charts. On October 7th, the streamer premiered an all-new chilling series about real-life paranormal encounters from modern horror legend James Wan, and Netflix subscribers can’t stop talking about it.

The five-part docuseries True Haunting only just made its Netflix debut but is already being dubbed by audiences as a “very scary” horror title from Wan, the man behind horror franchises like Saw and The Conjuring. Through interviews with those impacted and dramatized reenactments, the series depicts two real-life tales of hauntings that, according to one Reddit user, begin as a “slow burn” before reaching an “absolute peak” horror experience in the later episodes. That same person said the series “left a creepy impression on me. I genuinely liked this. And found it even more scary than the recent Ed Gein Monster series.”

True Haunting Is a Chilling Show Even if You Don’t Believe It

True Haunting is still a fresh addition to Netflix’s streaming lineup, but the original series already stands out as a show that is well-crafted and truly terrifying. One person even said that they’ve “watched a ton of ghost story shows in my life, and this is bar none top three, if not number one. I’m super impressed.”

The first three episodes of the show, “Erie Hall,” tell of a ghost at New York’s SUNY Geneseo’s Erie Hall, while the final two episodes, “This House Murdered Me,” are about a family who experienced a terrifying haunting after moving into their new home in Salt Lake City, Utah. That latter story in particular was especially frightening for viewers, including one person who admitted, “the second story was terrifying, it gave me goosebumps.” Another viewer said those episodes were “very creepy and scarier than I expected,” so much so that they had to watch something else after.

Like most “based on a true story” paranormal shows, True Haunting has also sparked a debate about whether the stories told are based in truth or fiction. A Netflix user noted that the “dramatization element very much pushes the horror element,” which could be a bit of a disservice to the stories and make them feel too movie-esque and unbelievable. Regardless of which side of the fence you find yourself on, True Haunting still paints a terrifying picture about trauma, a Reddit user summing up the terror of the show with, “Their trauma is real and it’s so sad, but to see such evil and no one believe you…more scary!” And as one True Haunting viewer put it, “Wan’s biz Is horror, not proving the paranormal. In that regard, this series is unmatched.”

