Netflix Users Have Just 4 Days Left To Watch a Perfect Ozark Replacement

Across its four-season run on Netflix from 2017 until 2022, Ozark became one of the streamer’s best shows ever. Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, the show’s high-stakes exploration of a family’s descent into the drug cartel underworld carved out a distinct niche in the television landscape and became a must-watch title on the streamer. Many fans looking to fill the void left by Ozark have turned to a five-season series on Netflix, but the streamer is about to lose all 62 episodes of that show in just a matter of days.

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Queen of the South has been a staple Ozark replacement for Netflix subscribers for years now, but that is about to change. The USA Network crime drama, which originally aired alongside the Netflix show from 2016 until 2022, has been streaming in full on the platform since April 2022. The series is an English adaptation of Telemundo’s Spanish-language telenovela La Reina del Sur and follows Alice Braga’s Teresa Mendoza, a poor Mexican woman who transforms from a desperate fugitive into a powerful, strategic drug queenpin in Dallas after she flees to the U.S. after her drug-runner boyfriend is murdered. After a last-minute licensing renewal saved the show from an initial Netflix departure in 2024, all five seasons and 62 episodes of Queen of the South are scheduled to exit Netflix on April 7th.

Queen of the South Is an Addictive Crime Drama That’s Perfect for Ozark Fans

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There’s a reason Queen of the South has been such a popular replacement for Ozark; the series is essentially the Netflix hit’s thematic twin. The series offers the type of high-stakes cartel crime drama that made Ozark so great. Both shows focus on ordinary people’s descent into corruption, the Byrdes in Ozark slowly sinking deeper into criminality while Teresa in Queen of the South goes from a street-level survivor to a ruthless boss. And neither series shies away from the high-stakes consequences and intense, cutthroat betrayals that come with that, with Queen of the South delivering a similar gritty atmosphere that Ozark fans loved.

In terms of overall consensus, Queen of the South performed exceptionally well. Although the series doesn’t hold a critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, its average 88% audience rating is actually two points higher than Ozark’s average score (that series also holds an 82% Tomaometer score). And while Queen of the South is less prestige TV than Ozark, the series veering more into a more glamorous, soap-operatic rise to power, it’s just as addictive. The series hooks viewers immediately and keeps them coming back for more with high-stakes, action-packed drama and intense, serialized cliffhangers, making it a perfect binge-watch.

Where to Stream Queen of the South After It Leaves Netflix?

There may not be enough time to fit in a complete binge-watch of Queen of the South, but fans will definitely want to squeeze in what they can. With its April 7th departure from Netflix, the show is about to become a lot more difficult to rewatch. Netflix is currently the only streaming home for Queen of the South, and the series didn’t appear on any of the major streaming services’ April newsletters. While it’s possible the show will return to streaming sometime in the future, online rental and purchasing options, as well as physical media, will be the only guaranteed way to watch the show.

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